Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport

A strike by workers at Kenya's main airport in the capital Nairobi was causing flight delays on Monday, the country's national carrier and airports operator said.

Reuters
By Reuters
16 Feb
Stranded passengers wait outside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after operations were paralyzed by a Kenyan Aviation workers' strike in Nairobi, Kenya, 11 September 2024. Several International and local flights were disrupted, and thousands of passengers left stranded, after the Kenya Airport Workers Union went on strike over a planned 30-year lease of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian based company Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU Stranded passengers wait outside the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after operations were paralyzed by a Kenyan Aviation workers' strike in Nairobi, Kenya, 11 September 2024. Several International and local flights were disrupted, and thousands of passengers left stranded, after the Kenya Airport Workers Union went on strike over a planned 30-year lease of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Indian based company Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenya Airways KQNA.NR said air traffic control delays were affecting certain departures and arrivals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent's major air transport hubs.

The labour dispute between the aviation workers' union and the civil aviation authority is over worker grievances including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement.

Last week the union issued a seven-day strike notice, after which the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority approached the courts to try to block the strike.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Vincent Mumo Nzilani and Humphrey Malalo;Editing by Alexander Winning)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...