Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport

Kenya Airways KQNA.NR said air traffic control delays were affecting certain departures and arrivals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent's major air transport hubs.

The labour dispute between the aviation workers' union and the civil aviation authority is over worker grievances including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement.

Last week the union issued a seven-day strike notice, after which the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority approached the courts to try to block the strike.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Vincent Mumo Nzilani and Humphrey Malalo;Editing by Alexander Winning)