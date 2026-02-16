Uncertainty over Wafcon host is another sign of disrespect for women’s soccer

Africa’s premier women footballers should be excited about representing their respective countries on the ­second-biggest stage they can play on in their careers – the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). In terms of prestige for African players, it is second to only the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but it does not get treated with the same respect.

The latest example of this disregard is the uncertainty shrouding the 2026 edition of the continental tournament, despite this particular Wafcon doubling as a 2027 World Cup qualifier. Two weeks ago, it was plunged into disarray after Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe told SABC Sport: “We took an opportunity that presented itself. When Morocco said [it] can’t host, we put up our hand and said, ‘Yes, we are available’.

“It’s not debatable because we’ve just ­hosted the G20 Summit with different heads of state coming here. So, in terms of hospitality, we are ready. We also have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the Soccer World Cup before. So, we are ready. We can host it.”

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Peace Mabe. (Photo: Instagram)

Immediate ‘clarification’

However, as soon as Mabe had made the remarks on television, her senior minister, Gayton McKenzie, released a statement “clarifying” his deputy’s utterances. The statement seemed to suggest that Mabe had placed the cart before the horse.

McKenzie said no formal agreement had been reached between South Africa and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the hosting of Wafcon 2026. He also stressed that Morocco remained the rightful host nation, but added that South Africa was willing to jump in as an emergency host, if needed.

“South Africa has expressed its willingness to support CAF if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 Wafcon become necessary. These engagements form part of ongoing discussions ­initiated by CAF as it considers various contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game,” McKenzie said.

“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Wafcon. CAF has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzieduring the South African Sport Awards at the Sun City Superbowl in Rustenburg on 24 August 2025. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / BackpagePix)

“Any potential hosting of the tournament by South Africa would be subject to established government and football governance processes, in partnership with the South African Football Association (Safa) and other stakeholders.

“The remarks made by the deputy minister reflect the government’s longstanding engagement on supporting African football and South Africa’s confidence in its proven ability to host major international sporting events. They do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities,” McKenzie emphasised.

A source close to the matter told Daily Maverick that the tournament is unlikely to be moved from Morocco, which is set to host it for the third time in a row. The situation appears to have been caused by the flexing of muscles in the CAF boardroom.

Petulant Morocco

The Moroccans have been deliberate about growing women’s soccer in their country and hosting the Wafcon is part of this process. However, it appears the aftermath of the dramatic, unsavoury scenes during the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has left them enraged.

For their role in the controversial final, in which Senegal staged a walk-off after Morocco were handed a stoppage-time ­penalty (which they missed), the Moroccan soccer federation was fined $315,000 by CAF. Its Senegalese counterpart was fined double that, but it seemingly did little to appease the Moroccans.

How dare CAF sanction Morocco after everything the country and its soccer federation have done for the custodian of African soccer, including hosting women’s tournaments that are subsidised by Afcon, CAF’s biggest money-spinner?

Moroccan Fouzi Lekjaa also serves as the first vice-president to CAF president Patrice Motsepe. He would not have been pleased with CAF punishing his country. Nevertheless, for the Moroccans to try to use Wafcon as a tool to retaliate against CAF is low. Women’s soccer may still be trying to play catch-up to the men’s version after decades of unequal treatment and the uneven distribution of resources, but it should not be used as a weapon in boardroom squabbles.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 January. (Photo: Nokwanda Zondi / BackpagePix)

Daily Maverick sent questions to CAF requesting clarity beyond what is in the public domain. We asked whether Morocco would indeed host the tournament and whether it was true that the country had threatened to pull out of hosting the showpiece, which is scheduled to take place between 17 March and 3 April.

CAF was also asked why a Wafcon tournament that serves as a 2027 World Cup qualifier was shrouded in uncertainty just weeks before its scheduled kick-off, and what kind of message this sends to women footballers across the continent.

The federation’s response was brief. “I think the South Africans have addressed the matter exhaustively,” CAF spokesperson Lux September said via email, referring this journalist to McKenzie’s statement.

The disrespect continues

Of course, this is not the first time in recent years that CAF has disrespected women’s soccer in Africa. The 2024 edition of Wafcon was postponed to 2025 because of a scheduling clash with the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.

“We are supposed to play [Wafcon] this year. But we have teams engaged in the Olympics, so we have to find another date. Scheduling is a nightmare for everybody,” Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF’s secretary-­general, told the BBC at the time.

The timing of the rescheduled tournament last year was not perfect either, with it being played at the same time as the inaugural Fifa Club World Cup in the US. South African senior women’s soccer team coach Desiree Ellis expressed her disdain at this scheduling, saying it would take away from women’s soccer.

“It’s a lack of respect. You wouldn’t have this Club World Cup or the men’s World Cup or any men’s big competition [clashing with another]. You wouldn’t have that,” Ellis said.

“Maybe having all the women’s games or competitions together may be a plus, but you wouldn’t have a big competition like the World Cup at the same time.

“For lack of a better word, it is a distraction where everyone should be watching the women’s game.”

The hosting uncertainty for Wafcon 2026 has equally been a distraction, whereas the focus should be on the players and what they can do as women’s soccer continues its upward trajectory.

Ellis’s Banyana Banyana team, which won Wafcon for the first time in 2022, have been drawn in group B for the 2026 edition. They are alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania in their quest to qualify for a third successive World Cup, after debuting in 2019. DM

