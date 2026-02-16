The University of Cape Town was plunged into turmoil on Monday morning, 16 February 2026, when students protested over issues of student debt and financial exclusion, making it difficult to register for academic studies. The protest resulted in the temporary blocking of campus entry points, including the M3 entrance in Rondebosch.

Daily Maverick spoke to Student Representative Council (SRC) president Kitso Mojapelo, who said the action was aimed at confronting deep-rooted systemic challenges affecting students.

Traffic officers have closed the entrance to UCT Upper Campus. (Photo: WhatsApp parents group)



“There are fee blocks that have been occurring, and the SRC has been negotiating with university management. A lot of students are impacted by financial aid issues, but the main issue is that self-funded students do not benefit from any relief measures, and this matter is a systemic issue we’re calling on the institution to effectively address,” said Mojapelo.

Adding to the list of grievances, UCT’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Mahlatse Dlamini said accommodation shortages and financial barriers must be urgently addressed.

“Academically eligible students must register; that’s a principle we must agree on. Secondly, all academic proceedings must be closed until students have registered. There must be a review of the financial situation of the residence cap, which leads people to have a financial block, and we want more bed spaces,” said Dlamini.

Students later gathered outside Bremner Building to deliver a memorandum of demands to Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela, who acknowledged receiving it and committed to engaging with student leadership.

“From here on, the process is that we will review those demands and meet with the SRC to provide our response, and we will respond in writing. We are meeting today,” said Moshabela.

In a statement, UCT confirmed that some campus entrances had been briefly obstructed, but said the situation had been stabilised.

“Campus Protection Services (CPS) attended to these incidents, and the affected entry points were cleared. CPS is monitoring developments across campus. At this stage, academic activities and university operations are proceeding as planned. Course convenors and line managers will provide more specific updates should circumstances change,” the university said.

The protest echoes similar demonstrations at UCT last year, when students issued a memorandum calling for urgent interventions, including the suspension of classes until all qualifying students were registered, expanded on-campus housing, the lifting of fee blocks for academically eligible students, and policies to prevent financial exclusion.

Read more: UCT faces campus shutdown as protesting students demand housing and fee block reforms

The SRC has submitted a memorandum outlining its demands for urgent action:

Suspension of Classes: All academic classes, both virtual and physical, should be paused until all deserving students are registered.

Expansion of On-Campus Housing: The SRC calls for expanded housing and a fairer allocation process.

Lifting of Fee Blocks: Fee blocks should be lifted for students in good academic standing who are eligible to continue their studies.

Policy to Prevent Financial Exclusion: The university must enact a policy to prevent financial exclusion, as recommended in the IRTC report.

Joint Proposal to Executive Council: The SRC seeks a joint proposal from management and the SRC to be presented to the University Council.

Special Council Meeting: An urgent meeting to discuss the lifting of fee blocks is requested.

Transit Accommodation: Students excluded from housing due to outstanding debt should be provided with transit accommodation until they resolve their financial issues.

The latest unrest also comes days after protests at Nelson Mandela University, where students staged a three-day shutdown over accommodation shortages, transport challenges and registration delays. Clashes with private security and the South African Police Service resulted in rubber bullets being fired as students blocked access roads with burning tyres and barricades. DM



