Equinor makes oil, gas find in the North Sea

Preliminary estimates indicated a discovery of between 0.2 million and 0.6 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, the directorate said.

This corresponds to about 1.3-3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the directorate.

Equinor is the operator and owns 51% of the permit, while Norwegian state-owned oil company Petoro holds 30% and OMV Norge the remaining 19%.

The licensees are considering tying the discovery in the prospect back to existing infrastructure in the nearby Gullfaks area, the directorate said.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)