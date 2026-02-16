Daily Maverick
Equinor makes oil, gas find in the North Sea

Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL has discovered oil and gas in the so-called Granat prospect in the North Sea, some 190 kilometres (118.06 miles) northwest of Bergen, the Norwegian offshore directorate said on Monday.

Reuters
By Reuters
16 Feb
General view of the Equinor facility on Melkoya Island for receiving and processing natural gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, off the coast of Hammerfest, Norway, 02 November 2022. Gas is received via a 145 km-long pipeline and converted into chilled liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transport on purpose-built LNG ships. The facility began operations in 2007. EPA/Fredrik Varfjell NORWAY OUT General view of the Equinor facility on Melkoya Island for receiving and processing natural gas from the Snohvit field in the Barents Sea, off the coast of Hammerfest, Norway, 02 November 2022. Gas is received via a 145 km-long pipeline and converted into chilled liquefied natural gas (LNG) for transport on purpose-built LNG ships. The facility began operations in 2007. EPA/Fredrik Varfjell NORWAY OUT

Preliminary estimates indicated a discovery of between 0.2 million and 0.6 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalent, the directorate said.

This corresponds to about 1.3-3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to the directorate.

Equinor is the operator and owns 51% of the permit, while Norwegian state-owned oil company Petoro holds 30% and OMV Norge the remaining 19%.

The licensees are considering tying the discovery in the prospect back to existing infrastructure in the nearby Gullfaks area, the directorate said.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Essi Lehto)

