180-day countdown: SA’s e-hailing industry teeters on illegal status

For years, e-hailing apps like Uber and Bolt have operated in a legal grey area. That ended in September last year when the National Land Transport Amendment Act ( NLTA) finally classified e-hailing as a recognised form of public transport. However, according to the national Department of Transport, this creates a “dependency chain” that is currently stalled.

Drivers cannot legalise their operations until the e-hailing companies themselves register with the National Public Transport Regulator.

“Providers who are not registered with the regulator will not appear in the databases maintained by the provincial regulators. Consequently, this will impact e-hailing operators seeking to apply for an operating licence,” the department said in a media statement on 20 November 2025.

With a Wednesday, 11 March 2026 deadline looming, the department has warned that the “snail’s pace” of compliance could soon render thousands of drivers “automatically illegal”.

Despite the high stakes, registration is moving slowly. According to News24 , as of 6 February 2026, the regulator had received only 10 registration applications from platforms, and zero had been finalised.

The cost of non-compliance



In addition to a R5,000 application fee, the barriers to registering successfully entail a rigorous technical audit. To be legal under the new act, platforms must prove they have:



🚘 Real-time trip verification and real-time tracking.

🚘 24/7 hours support centres and fare transparency.

🚘 Certification showing all electronic devices used by the platform meet the Independent Communications Authority of SA’s technical standards.



According to the act, app developers who permit users to use their platforms without an operating licence risk a fine of up to R100,000 or up to two years in jail.

Safety first

Beyond the administrative overhaul, the new framework serves as a long overdue response to a track record of violence within the sector. For years, the industry has been scarred by reports of kidnappings, assaults , and hijackings, leaving both commuters and drivers vulnerable.

The department has been clear that these mandates are designed to curb this crisis; according to the national Department of Transport, the legislation “ushers in a new service type” that prioritises “high quality and security standards” to protect the public.

The act requires panic buttons to be installed in e-hailing vehicles. These buttons must be hard-wired and linked directly to law enforcement or private security.

Commenting on the panic button requirement, veteran magazine editor and now chief admin of The Village, a group of more than a quarter of a million parents of teens, tweens and young adults, Vanessa Raphaely said she hears parents' most heartfelt concerns all the time. "Safety in e-hailing cabs is one of the top issues and any progress towards keeping our kids safer, especially at a time when they are learning to be independent and taking more risks, would be greatly welcomed," she said.

Furthermore, “each vehicle should be branded or carry a sign indicating that it is an e-hailing vehicle”, according to the new regulations.

How this affects you



🚙 If your preferred e-hailing app (like Uber or Bolt) fails to register by mid-March, their drivers may be forced off the road.

🚙 You will soon see specific branding or signage on all legal e-hailing vehicles, making it easier to spot and identify “pirate” rides.

🚙 Every legal ride must have a physical panic button accessible to the commuter, linked to rapid emergency response.

🚙 Platforms must provide the regulator with police clearance for every driver, ensuring no one with a pending criminal case or history is behind the wheel.

Provincial push

While the national regulator handles the apps, the provinces are tasked with licensing the actual vehicles. In Gauteng, authorities are increasing pressure on operators to fall in line.

“The growth of the e-hailing service in Gauteng has been significant, offering valuable mobility options and creating economic opportunities for thousands of operators,” said Gauteng MEC for Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. “However, this growth must take place within a transparent and well-regulated environment that protects both operators and commuters.”

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has urged operators to view this as a normalisation of their industry, rather than an attack.

“The current regulations provide an opportunity to realign the system with national legislation and ensure that all e-hailing platform providers and operators meet the required legal requirements and regulatory standards,” the department noted.

Looming deadline

The clock is ticking. With the 180-day deadline closing in March, the industry has until then to achieve full compliance or risk hefty fines and jail time.

If the bottleneck of applications is not cleared, SA faces the prospect of a chaotic enforcement period where thousands of drivers, unable to secure licences due to platform non-compliance, are forced off the road or into illegality.

In other news, Uber in January unveiled a driverless robotaxi offering. Testing has already started in the San Francisco Bay Area with safety drivers on board, and Uber plans to begin offering paid robotaxi rides later in 2026. DM