Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit convoy accused of flouting traffic laws in Midrand

Residents along one of Midrand’s busiest commuter routes say Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s official convoy repeatedly drives against oncoming traffic during the morning rush, turning ordinary public roads into temporary VIP corridors and leaving motorists intimidated, delayed and unsafe.

According to residents who spoke to Daily Maverick and asked not to be named, this occurs most mornings when the convoy allegedly blocks oncoming lanes along Allandale Drive, from Greig Street to Pretorius Road, opposite Mall of Africa, before proceeding at speed on the wrong side of the road.

Residents of Midrand, where Mashatile lives, describe a pattern they say has become routine rather than exceptional. One resident, who filmed the incident and sent the footage to Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe, said:

“As a public figure, this is not only a blatant abuse of public funds but reckless and unlawful. Several law-abiding motorists are pushed aside while the lawbreakers are ushered head-on through intersections, disregarding traffic signals, pedestrians and people simply trying to get to work.

“We cannot function as a society if politicians behave in this manner. This happens often and needs to be stopped before someone is injured or killed. The convoy is often seen without Paul in the car... Lawlessness has crept into Ward 132, and soon taxis and ordinary citizens will follow suit.”

Another resident said the behaviour was not limited to occasions when Mashatile was in the vehicle.

“This happens often — even when he is not in the car. Convoy officers force cars aside, intersections are blocked and the convoy drives straight at oncoming motorists. Blue lights don’t cancel the law. They’re meant to protect people, not endanger them.”

Several residents said the predictability of the incidents pointed to convenience rather than genuine security emergencies.

Residents warned that visible lawbreaking by senior political convoys had wider consequences.

‘People are intimidated’

Ward 132 councillor Deppe said she had been raising concerns about the convoy’s conduct for months and described the alleged behaviour as dangerous, unacceptable and corrosive to public trust.

“Driving against traffic on a major commuter route during peak hour is inherently dangerous,” Deppe said. “When this behaviour becomes routine, it erodes the rule of law and sends the message that power places you above it.”

She stressed that the roads in question were ordinary public streets, not secured routes or emergency corridors.

“These streets are used daily by commuters, pedestrians and public transport,” Deppe said. “If senior leaders disregard traffic laws in full view of the public, we should not be surprised when lawlessness follows.”

Deppe said residents felt powerless to challenge VIP convoys operating with armed protection.

“You don’t pull over a deputy president’s motorcade and open a case,” she said. “People are intimidated. That’s the reality.”

The latest allegations come after earlier legal scrutiny of Mashatile’s security detail, when members of his VIP protection unit appeared in court following an alleged assault during a road incident — a case that intensified questions about the conduct, training and accountability of VIP bodyguards operating on public roads.

Asked for comment, Keith Khoza, spokesperson for Mashatile, told Daily Maverick that he could not speak on behalf of the deputy president’s motorcade drivers and that anyone witnessing the transgression and expressing concerns about traffic violations should report these to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“If there are allegations of traffic offences by the motorcade drivers, those matters must be reported to SAPS for investigation,” Khoza said.

SAPS had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing. Its reply will be added if received. DM