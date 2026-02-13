What the Precious Metals Maelstrom may be signalling about trust

At a superficial level, headlines focused on speculation by trend-chasing traders, exchange margin hikes, leveraged positioning, and the resulting “metal meltdown.” Upon closer inspection, however, the price action may reflect something deeper: an increasingly widespread perception that trust itself has become a scarce asset, and that scarcity is now being priced in ways that extend beyond simple safe-haven buying.

Gold’s surge through 2025 was driven by a confluence of forces that all point to fragile conviction in the global financial and policy framework. Investors interpreted trade policy developments, particularly tariffs and rising trade tensions, as increasing the risk of slower growth alongside higher near-term inflation. This combination reinforced a “debasement trade,” favouring non-yielding stores of value such as gold and, by extension, silver.

Gold has remained resilient despite elevated real yields, signalling that its role has shifted from a traditional inflation hedge toward an insurance asset against policy and regime uncertainty. Sources: Prescient, Bloomberg (as at 31 January 2026)



Central banks, particularly in emerging markets, reinforced this move by steadily adding to their gold reserves as part of a broader trend toward reserve diversification and de-dollarisation. In doing so, they have gradually eroded the dollar’s once near-unquestioned status as the universal safe-haven asset. In a world where sanctions, trade fragmentation, and fiscal dominance are no longer theoretical risks, gold functions less as a conventional inflation hedge and more as a neutral reserve asset.

Chart 2: Central Bank Gold Purchases vs US Dollar Share of Global Reserves

Central banks have steadily increased gold holdings while the dollar’s share of global reserves has declined, reflecting a gradual reassessment of long-term policy neutrality and geopolitical risk. Sources: Prescient, Bloomberg, IMF (as at 31 December 2025)

Crucially, this demand is relatively price insensitive. Central banks are not trading momentum; the market equivalent of joining a queue without knowing what is being sold; but rather reshaping the composition of their reserves. Once this structural bid exists, price action in adjacent metals such as silver and platinum can follow via portfolio contagion, not because their fundamentals have suddenly changed, but because capital is moving along a shared thematic axis.

Rising defence expenditure across major economies provides a parallel signal. From the US and Europe to China and select emerging markets, defence budgets have increased meaningfully, whether measured as a share of GDP or in real terms. This is not a cyclical stimulus impulse, nor is it confined to a single conflict or region. Defence spending, like gold accumulation, represents insurance. It prioritises resilience over efficiency, redundancy over optimisation. When many countries make this choice simultaneously, it reflects a shared reassessment of geopolitical trust and the credibility of global enforcement mechanisms.

History suggests that global influence is not always lost through crisis or collapse. Sometimes it fades through a moment of revealed dependence, when financial reality exposes the limits of political autonomy. In the mid-20th century, Britain’s loss of global standing did not follow military defeat, but rather a confrontation between geopolitical ambition and balance-sheet constraint. Once markets understood where ultimate financial leverage resided, perceptions shifted quickly, and irreversibly. The lesson is not that today’s system is on the brink of collapse, but that financial credibility often precedes political credibility. Reserve currencies, like global leadership itself, rest on trust that rules will be applied consistently and power exercised predictably.

In such environments, price itself becomes the signal. Rising prices validate participation until confidence shifts and liquidity reverses. The sharp reversal in precious metals in early 2026 illustrates this dynamic. Developments surrounding the nomination of Kevin Walsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, a figure widely perceived as a champion of monetary orthodoxy at a time when markets had grown accustomed to flexibility, proved sufficient to unwind leveraged positioning. While the episode itself was transient, the reaction was telling: a single challenge to policy expectations was enough to cause a speculative edifice to unravel rapidly, turning gains into sharp losses.

Against this backdrop, the rally in precious metals was arguably unlikely to be solely driven by short-term inflation fears, but by declining confidence in the institutions and policy frameworks tasked with navigating uncertainty. When conviction in sustained growth, currency stability, or institutional coordination weakens, speculative narratives are more likely to take hold, not because fundamentals no longer matter, but because investors have fewer credible anchors to rely on. DM

Author: Seeiso Matlanyane, Head of Equities at Prescient Investment Management

