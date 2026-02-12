Daily Maverick
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under ‘massive’ attack from Russian missiles, officials say

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a "massive" attack from Russian missiles early on Thursday, with various buildings hit in the assault, officials said.

Aftermath of overnight missile and drone strikes across Ukraine epa12701912 The site of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 February 2026, amid the Russian invasion. At least three people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). Russia carried out another combined missile and drone strike across Ukraine, with the main targets being heating and electricity infrastructure during a severe frost, with temperatures below -20 degrees across the country. EPA/STRINGER
Reuters
By Reuters
12 Feb 2026
"A mass attack on the capital is still underway," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Klitschko said there had been hits on both residential and non-residential buildings on both sides of the Dnipro River bisecting the city.

Fragments had fallen near two residential buildings in one district, but no fire had broken out and no casualties were reported.

Emergency medical teams had been dispatched.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, said at least one hit had been recorded in an eastern suburb.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions resound in the city.

The southeastern city of Dnipro also came under attack, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram. Some private homes and cars sustained damage, but there were no indications of any casualties.

Air raid alerts remained in effect in both Kyiv and Dnipro well after midnight.


(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Valentyn Ogirenko; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

