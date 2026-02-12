Kremlin confirms that Russia has blocked WhatsApp

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia has blocked Meta's META.O WhatsApp messaging service and suggested that people use MAX, a new state-backed platform, instead.
(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light; editing by Mark Trevelyan)
