Afghanistan thriller ‘the perfect fuel for Proteas’ before crunch New Zealand clash

“Thriller in Ahmedabad” does not quite possess the poetic silkiness of “Thrilla in Manila”, which is a moniker for the bruising boxing battle between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier back in October 1975.

South Africa’s Super Over win over Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup won’t have the global resonance of Ali and Frazier’s bout, it will go down as a memorable sporting moment.

It was certainly one of the greatest T20 World Cup matches ever, due to the fact that it saw the two teams having to participate in not one, but two Super Overs – a historic first for the global cricket event. In the end, it was the South Africans who held their nerve to walk away with a four-run victory.

This after the match had ended tied on 187 for both teams, necessitating the first Super Over, which is the equivalent of a penalty shoot-out in soccer. Unbelievably, the Super Over also ended in a draw, which meant another Super Over was required to separate the sides.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was once again crucial during SA’s tussle against Afghanistan, as he was against Canada during the Proteas’ opening T20 World Cup match. (Photo Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Whirlwind match

Hard hitters David Miller and Tristan Stubbs batted for the Proteas in the second instalment of the shoot-out, putting up a score of 23. Proteas coach Shukri Conrad selected spinner Keshav Maharaj to defend SA’s second Super Over tally, with the veteran bowler holding his nerve to guide the team to a narrow four-run victory in the thriller.

“It was an absolute whirlwind of a game. We were all in it. We rode the emotions just like everyone else did,” Proteas batter Ryan Rickelton reflected after the match. “It was a cracking game. I don’t even have many words to describe it. Just really chuffed we got over the line in the end.

“That’s why we have guys like Miller and Stubbs, guys who can finish games. They can hit those low full tosses for six, and that last shot of Stubbo to hit that low full toss for six to take us to the second Super Over proves exactly why they’re worth their money.”

Tristan Stubbs of South Africa was crucial in helping his team win the historic double Super Over battle with Afghanistan at the 2026 T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka. (Photo: Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Ironically, both Rickelton and fellow batter Stubbs did not make the initial Proteas team for the T20 World Cup – which is taking place in India and Sri Lanka and will end on 8 March. However, due to injuries suffered by original picks Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira they were ushered into the team.

Last-minute replacements

In the two matches that the Proteas have played in the tournament to date, both batters have played important roles in helping SA cross the finish line. Top-order batter Rickelton has now scored 94 runs in the Proteas pair’s appearances in the 2026 World Cup, while middle order operator Stubbs has stepped up when it matters the most to add crucial runs.

While Stubbs and Rickelton have slotted into the Proteas’ World Cup lineup as if they were part of the original team, SA’s premier bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to struggle. The paceman was not himself in the most recent edition of the SA20 while turning out for MI Cape Town, despite picking up nine wickets from eight outings.

The seamer’s lukewarm form has continued into the World Cup, as evidenced by his uncharacteristically sloppy display during the final over of regulation time against Afghanistan.

Despite a forgettable bowling display against Afghanistan, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada remains important to the team’s ambitions of winning the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Photo: Nikhil Patil / Getty Images)

Rabada had 13 runs to defend in the final over of Afghanistan’s chase. It appeared victory was sealed when Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad was dismissed by Rabada with the first bowl of the final over. But to Rabada and the Proteas’ despair, the officials ruled that it was a no-ball.

In that over, the bowling great made more uncharacteristic errors, including a wide and another no-ball. In the cauldron of pressure, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was run out while attempting a second run off a free hit from the no-ball. Marco Jansen and Rabada combined for the run-out, which left the scores tied on 187 runs in a game that South Africa thought was in the bag.

Rabada remains key

Rabada will be crucial for South Africa’s hopes of winning a maiden limited-overs World Cup for the first time in history, and Rickelton said the Proteas would rally around the fast-bowler before another crunch tie in their group stage journey. The Proteas play against New Zealand on Saturday, 14 February.

“We’ll get our arms around him,” said Rickelton. “He’s one of us through thick and thin. So he’s always going to be there.”

The Proteas face a New Zealand team that currently tops Group D on net run rate, but are tied on four points apiece with the South Africans. The New Zealanders secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Afghanistan, before thrashing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets in the second World Cup outing.

Rickelton said the Afghanistan thriller was exactly the fuel the Proteas needed in their pursuit of gold at the World Cup.

After squeezing past Afghanistan, the Proteas will want to ensure that they do not find themselves in another tight corner later in the tournament. (Photo: Shammi Mehra / AFP)

“It’s given us a proper wake-up call, [shown us] things you can’t take for granted. Afghanistan is a serious cricket team and no one took them for granted. But it’s just the small things [you have to execute correctly when you have opportunities to close out games],” the batter said.

“When you get ahead, you have to stay ahead. Otherwise, it can come back to bite you.”

The Proteas’ match against New Zealand is scheduled for a 3.30pm kick-off on Valentine’s Day, before they take on UAE in the final group game on 18 February. DM