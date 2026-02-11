Klein Karoo Magic — where Roadside America meets South African charm

Here, Route 62 is the region’s artery, its dusty back roads branching off to remarkable faces and hidden places tucked into the magnificent Swartberg Ranges.

Our two-year research journey was a deep dive into the stories, surprises and quiet delights found along this legendary road that CNN Travel has called “one of the world’s best road trip destinations”.

Much of the iconography of the Klein Karoo has been purloined from popular American culture: the Route 62 sign, little brother of the more famous Route 66; the old Cadillacs, ultimate American symbols of freedom and the dreamy highways of youth.

Followed by roadside diners with attitude, double-thick milkshakes, burgers with all the trimmings, funky food trucks, Harley-Davidson thumpers growling on the tarmac and a quick beer at a renegade biker bar before heading off into the sunset. More billboards along the way than anywhere else in the Karoo, but somehow splashy, funny and kind of sexy in a Marilyn Monroe manner. Even a Rock Saloon where the tunes are true and the beers are cold. And, in true frontier style, a fair smattering of bordello legends.

But, as always, the South African flavour strikes through, this time in the form of home-grown farm stalls (padstalle), lavish wine estates, witblits to beat the band, all manner of Karoostyle architecture, curious ostriches batting their eyelashes at strangers, Calitzdorp in harvest season, and ramshackle hamlets where donkey carts rule.

This is followed by the frenzy of Saturday-afternoon platteland rugby, a visit to the Barrydale Fight Club, dawn amid the legendary Red Stone Hills near Kruisrivier and a trip down into a heavenly valley called Die Hel.

So, it’s Roadside America with a raft of South African accents along the way.

Welcome to Route 62 – Diesel & Crème Roadside Diner, Barrydale. (Photo: Chris Marais)

The stately Red Stone Hills near Kruisrivier. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Saturday-afternoon rugby at Vanwyksdorp. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Pounding the leather at the Barrydale Fight Club. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Ostrich fatherhood in motion. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Mini feather palace, Ladismith. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Laughter in the vineyards during the Calitzdorp harvest season. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Irene Sophos and Basil Galetis in their food truck days. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Firewater for sale, witblits on display at Grundheim Estate outside Oudtshoorn. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Biker break at Ronnie’s Sex Shop. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Akkedis, one of the favourite Karoo Rock Saloon bands. (Photo: Chris Marais)

