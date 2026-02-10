Munsoft equips the Class of 2025 for tertiary success with laptop and tablet donation

Special congratulations go to provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Gauteng, whose results once again demonstrate the resilience, discipline and determination that are characteristic of the country’s learners.

Munsoft, South Africa’s leading provider of Integrated Financial Management and Internal Control Systems to municipalities, has delivered more than 200 computers, including laptops and tablets, to top-performing matriculants across multiple municipalities.

This initiative aims to ensure that learners who have demonstrated excellence in matric are equipped with the right tools required for the next phase of their academic journey and not hindered by the digital divide.

The project critically recognises that transitioning from the township to tertiary education is not simply a change of environment but a huge shift into a high-stakes, digital-first world. The laptops and tablets were awarded to high-achieving learners from the following municipalities:

Saldanha Bay, Waterberg, Maruleng, Bela-Bela, Ephraim Mogale, Collins Chabane, Setsoto, Elias Motsoaledi, Chief Albert Luthuli, Gert Sibande, Abaqulusi, West Rand District and Greater Kokstad.

For learners from an economically disadvantaged background, a laptop is not a luxury item, but rather:

A leveller of the digital playing field, allowing learners to study on their own time without relying on overcrowded labs or internet cafés,

An economic buffer against the “time tax”, eliminating the need for costly and unsafe travel in search of connectivity,

A portal to global knowledge, enabling access to digital libraries, research tools and specialised academic software, and

A foundation for the modern workforce, where digital literacy is no longer optional but essential.

“Talent is universal, but opportunity is not. By equipping the Class of 2025 with these laptops and tablets, we aren't just closing a digital gap; we are shattering a ceiling. At Munsoft, we believe a student’s economic circumstances should never determine their digital destiny; these tools are the keys to the global stage they’ve already earned the right to stand on," says Munsoft CEO Nicholas Maweni.

Munsoft’s support for these students is rooted in the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not. By ensuring that these learners enter tertiary institutions digitally ready, Munsoft and its municipal partners are not only celebrating academic success but actively enabling future economic participation.

As these learners step into lecture halls, libraries and online platforms across South Africa in 2026, they do so equipped, not only with ambition and intelligence, but with the tools that allow them to participate fully in a digital academic environment.