Lufthansa faces major flight disruptions on Thursday due to strikes

German pilots' union VC on Tuesday called a 24-hour strike on February 12 at Lufthansa Group's main German airline and Lufthansa Cargo in a dispute over pensions.

The union's members declared their readiness to strike in a ballot at the end of last September to pressure Lufthansa into granting more generous retirement benefits. Talks have since resumed but have been intermittent and without result.

The strike will affect all flights departing from German airports on February 12, VC (Vereinigung Cockpit) said in a statement.

Separately, the UFO union of flight attendants called on its members at CityLine to strike on Thursday over the planned shutdown of its flight operations and "the employer’s continued refusal to negotiate a collective social plan".

All Lufthansa CityLine departures from Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Bremen, Stuttgart, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hanover will be affected, it said.

Lufthansa did not immediately reply to a request for comment.





(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Additional Reporting by Olaf Brenner; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Sarah Marsh. Editing by Mark Potter)