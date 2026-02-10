Angola's Endiama seeks to raise diamond output further after 2024 record

"The goal is to rise even further by increasing production from 14 to 17 million carats by 2027," an Endiama spokesperson was quoted as saying in the booklet distributed at the Africa Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.

Endiama's 2024 output made Angola the world's third-largest producer of rough diamonds by volume, behind Russia and Botswana.

Paulo Tanganha, Angola's national director of mineral resources, told Reuters on Sunday that the government was seeking to acquire a 20%-30% stake in Anglo American's AAL.L diamond unit De Beers, which would be held by Endiama and national diamond trading company Sodiam.

