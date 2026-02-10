Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Angola's Endiama seeks to raise diamond output further after 2024 record

Angola's state-owned diamond miner Endiama is aiming to increase its output to 17 million carats by 2027 from record production of 14 million carats in 2024, a government publication showed on Tuesday.

President of the European Council, Antonio Costa (2-R), and Angola President, Joao Lourenco (2-L), during the 7th European Union-African Union Summit in Luanda, Angola, 25th November 2025. The summit marks 25 years of AU?EU partnership and is convened under the theme 'Promoting Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism' as Angola holds the rotating African Union presidency. EPA/AMPE ROGERIO President of the European Council, Antonio Costa (2-R), and Angola President, Joao Lourenco (2-L), during the 7th European Union-African Union Summit in Luanda, Angola, 25th November 2025. The summit marks 25 years of AU?EU partnership and is convened under the theme 'Promoting Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism' as Angola holds the rotating African Union presidency. EPA/AMPE ROGERIO
Reuters
By Reuters
10 Feb 2026
Facebook
0

"The goal is to rise even further by increasing production from 14 to 17 million carats by 2027," an Endiama spokesperson was quoted as saying in the booklet distributed at the Africa Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.

Endiama's 2024 output made Angola the world's third-largest producer of rough diamonds by volume, behind Russia and Botswana.

Paulo Tanganha, Angola's national director of mineral resources, told Reuters on Sunday that the government was seeking to acquire a 20%-30% stake in Anglo American's AAL.L diamond unit De Beers, which would be held by Endiama and national diamond trading company Sodiam.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Nqobile Dludla;Additional reporting by Nelson Banya in Harare;Writing by Sfundo Parakozov;Editing by Alexander Winning)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...