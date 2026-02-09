Watch — Inside a Zapiro Cartoon

Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edits and animations by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Robyn Leary
In this video, Daily Maverick’s cartoonist Zapiro revisits a cartoon he published in December 2025, unpacking its symbolism and the political moment that informed it.
