Indonesia's Prabowo invited to US for Trump Board of Peace meeting, eyes trade deal signing

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)
JAKARTA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been invited to the United States on February 19 to attend a meeting about President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, an official said on Monday.
