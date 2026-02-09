How a 2025/26 AFCON final campaign gripped the continent’s attention

As chaotic as it was climactic, the 2025/26 AFCON final will certainly go down as one of the most emotionally charged showdowns in the history of the continent’s biennial soccer tournament.

And while South Africa’s Bafana Bafana bowed out after a hard-fought match against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, the country’s fans were still glued to their screens watching some of soccer’s most dramatic moments unfold.

A lucky few even had the chance to enjoy the spectacle in person, thanks to 10bet South Africa, the official betting partner of Bafana Bafana, sending three lucky fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to the final.

Matches like these do more than just crown the continent’s champions. They shape how Africa’s biggest tournaments will be remembered. In particular, the Senegal vs Morocco final took place while African soccer is up for a frequency revamp. So going forward, moments like these will probably matter even more.

A showdown that captured AFCON’s intensity

The match between the Lions of Teranga and the Atlas Lions kicked off slowly. Senegal, who were poised to take home the crown during the 35th-ever AFCON, last won back in 2021. However, the host was nothing to mess around with, despite their 49-year drought.

While the score was 0-0 for the majority of the game, fans from all corners of the continent and beyond could feel the tension build.

Things finally escalated when Senegal scored a goal in the second minute of added time, but the referee ruled it out. At that moment, the fuse was lit, and the real chaos ensued from the resulting penalty after a VAR-confirmed foul.

For true fans, that type of chaos isn’t exactly an anomaly. It’s deeply ingrained in AFCON’s identity. After all, Africa’s biggest soccer tournament has always included a large dose of unpredictability. And although that may be frustrating for purists and those who prefer clinical efficiency, it also produces massive emotional surges that draw continent-wide attention.

The dramatic finale pulled in millions of viewers. Even neutral fans were glued to their screens, including South Africans, despite Bafana Bafana’s earlier exit. And through 10bet’s campaign, three lucky fans experienced it all in person.

Image: Unsplash

The campaign that garnered as much attention as the AFCON final

South Africa has long had a thriving soccer culture. Its fans are easily among the most passionate in the world, with Bafana Bafana enjoying nationwide support. And when the team finally returned to the global stage at the beginning of AFCON 2025/26, the entire country could be seen celebrating and eagerly awaiting the start of Africa’s flagship tournament.

Adding to the overall excitement was the “Our Moment. Our Time.” campaign, which captured the nation’s pride and energy during AFCON and celebrated the passion of South African supporters. 10bet, the official betting partner of Bafana Bafana and one of the best betting sites South Africa has to offer, was behind this initiative.

And while many soccer fans were disappointed when Bafana Bafana exited AFCON, the nationwide excitement remained due to the innovative campaign. And for good reason.

At the heart of “Our Moment. Our Time.” was a specially developed Bafana Megaways game, where participants could opt in, play, and earn points tracked on a live leaderboard. By the end of the interactive contest, 3 lucky fans won all-expenses-paid trips to Rabat, Morocco, to attend the AFCON final in person.

The initiative also included seven watch parties across the nation, where soccer and betting fans could watch the AFCON action unfold live. These events also offered Morocco-themed experiences, which gave fans a taste of the 2025/26 AFCON host nation. A Bafana Bafana legend, Doc Khumalo himself, also played a crucial role as an ambassador.

By combining online betting entertainment with in-person events, the “Our Moment. Our Time.” campaign perfectly complemented the chaotic AFCON final. With it, 10bet showed that shared pride and unity can endure, even when the national team is no longer participating.

Image: Unsplash

What does the future of AFCON hold?

As the dust settles after a very memorable final and just-as-memorable campaign, Africa’s flagship soccer tournament stands at a crossroads.

Historically, AFCON has mostly been a biennial event from 1968 to 2012, except for the first and last decade or so. Today, there are talks of moving to a four-year cycle, which would align AFCON with the FIFA World Cup and other continental competitions, such as the Copa América.

As you can imagine, this proposed shift has sparked nationwide debate. Most fans want to keep AFCON as is, as its frequency makes it unique on the global scene.