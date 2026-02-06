Daily Maverick
I have a picture for you! 31 January-06 February 2026

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

A beautiful big starfish stands out among the spiky sea urchins. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom A beautiful big starfish stands out among the spiky sea urchins. Photographer: Caroline Rowbottom
6 Feb 2026
Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Sunrise, Desainagar, KZN North Coast. Photographer: Pravesh Babulal
Striking Louvre. Photographer: Sandy Jonker
Pungo Andongo: Angola. Photographer: Tony Cunningham
Sheffield Beach. Photographer: Eric Meyer
Picked up lunch. Photographer: Carel Stassen
Maasai Mara breakfast. Photographer: Chris Heymans
Lunch time: plough snails eating a blue bottle. Photographer: Robert Edwards
Art is all around. Photographer: Ference Isaacs
AlUla Cycle Tour 2026. Photographer: Gail Euston-Brown
Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.

