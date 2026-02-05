Unlocking skills: how TVET and CET colleges can reshape South Africa's educational landscape

Following reports that more than 100,000 qualifying matriculants are currently locked out of traditional university degrees, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has issued a reminder: a bachelor’s pass is not a guaranteed ticket to a university placement.

Attention has shifted to alternative educational pathways. TVET and CET colleges, though often overlooked, are designed specifically to bridge the country’s skills gap by providing practical, employable expertise.

Daily Maverick sought to provide guidelines on how parents and learners can understand the application process to get into TVET and CET colleges. There are 50 registered public TVET colleges across the country. They focus on providing students with practical skills and knowledge for a specific trade or vocation and on helping address any skills gaps in the job market.

A provincial breakdown showing where the country’s 50 public TVET colleges are located, highlighting regional access to vocational and technical education. (Graphic: Siyabonga Goni)

After completing matric, learners can apply to the 50 colleges by looking into the courses offered at specific institutions.

A snapshot of public TVET colleges across all nine provinces, highlighting where students can study engineering, business, IT, hospitality, agriculture and artisan programmes nationwide. (Graphiic: Siyabonga Goni)

Application process

In order to enter a TVET college, there are two ways: learners can physically visit the college they believe will equip them with the skills and knowledge they want, or they can also visit the specific college’s website to create a student profile.

Following this, applicants must proceed to the formal application phase, where they select their preferred campus and programme.

For matriculants, the most common path is the Nated stream, which leads to a National N Diploma. During this stage, learners must upload a specific set of certified documents in PDF format, typically including a South African ID or passport, their latest matric results or certificate, and proof of residential address not older than three months.

A student completes an assignment at Orbit TVET College in the North West province. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS)

Funding process

While public TVET colleges generally do not charge an application fee, students must decide how they will fund their tuition and registration. On the application form, learners are usually asked to indicate if they require financial assistance. This serves as a trigger for the college’s bursary office to reach out. However, students are strongly encouraged to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) independently and early.

NSFAS typically covers tuition, meal fees, and accommodation. Many colleges also offer on-campus or accredited private housing specifically for NSFAS beneficiaries. Once an application is submitted, students receive a student number to track their status via the college portal.

Look out for bogus colleges

A big issue that parents and learners need to be on the lookout for is bogus colleges. Daily Maverick recently spoke with the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mimmy Gondwe, about the issue of bogus colleges.

She warned that bogus colleges tend to prey on desperate parents and students because they know that there isn’t enough space in public institutions. In March 2025, eNCA reported that bogus colleges in Durban had left a group of students questioning the legitimacy of their qualifications and demanding a refund of their fees. National qualifications have strict time requirements (e.g., Nated N4-N6 usually takes 18 months of theory).

How to spot a registered college

Check the college’s registration and accreditation details.

Check the quality of teaching and learning facilities, such as a library, conducive lecture rooms and policies around exams.

Examine the nature of the contractual agreement you are required to conclude with the college or the institution.

Check the qualifications of the teaching staff.

CET colleges

CET colleges are ideal for individuals looking to rewrite their matric or gain immediate occupational skills, such as computer literacy or catering. The application process is usually manual; prospective students must visit their chosen centre in person during registration windows in January and June.

Students need to complete a registration form found at the college and submit certified copies of their ID, proof of residence, and their latest Statement of Results. These colleges primarily offer government-funded, low-cost or free foundational programmes.

Programmes offered include Adult Education and Training (AET) Levels 1-3 (primary school equivalent), General Education and Training Certificate (GETC): AET Level 4 (Grade 9/NQF Level 1 equivalent), and the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC) or “Adult Matric” (free Grade 12 for ages 21+).

Other programmes include Agriculture: crop production, poultry farming, and community gardening; Textiles and Crafts: sewing, beadwork, leathercraft, and pottery; Life Skills: entrepreneurship (new venture creation) and financial literacy; Health and Wellness: ancillary health care and palliative care basics.