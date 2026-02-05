Coupang confirms personal data of 165,000 more South Korean users leaked

Coupang has been under a government probe over the leak last year of personal data that affected more than 33 million customers.

Coupang said on Thursday in a statement it had identified the additional leak, which involved the contact details of customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

However, no payment details, login information, shared entrance passwords, emails or order histories were exposed, it said.

The company said it had notified the affected users, in line with government guidance. The newly identified cases were not a fresh incident but were part of the breach first disclosed in November, it said.

