Coupang confirms personal data of 165,000 more South Korean users leaked

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang confirmed on Thursday that the personal data of an additional 165,000 users was leaked as a government-led investigation continued into a major data breach announced last November.

Harold Rogers (C, rear), interim CEO of Coupang Corp., arrives at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 30 January 2026. Rogers is to be questioned about allegations of evidence destruction in connection to a massive data breach at the company. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT Harold Rogers (C, rear), interim CEO of Coupang Corp., arrives at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 30 January 2026. Rogers is to be questioned about allegations of evidence destruction in connection to a massive data breach at the company. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
By Reuters
5 Feb 2026
Coupang has been under a government probe over the leak last year of personal data that affected more than 33 million customers.

Coupang said on Thursday in a statement it had identified the additional leak, which involved the contact details of customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

However, no payment details, login information, shared entrance passwords, emails or order histories were exposed, it said.

The company said it had notified the affected users, in line with government guidance. The newly identified cases were not a fresh incident but were part of the breach first disclosed in November, it said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

