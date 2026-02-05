Binance Pay brings crypto payments to 650,000 SA merchants

Through Scan to Pay’s integration with Moneybadger, Binance Pay users can now pay with over 100 cryptocurrencies at participating merchants, ranging from fashion retailers to essential bill payments, using the familiar QR-code payment experience. Binance Pay enables instant, secure payments with zero gas fees, making crypto transactions seamless and cost-effective for everyday use.

Where to use Binance Pay x Scan To Pay?

Fuel Up : With over 1,000 outlets, Engen is one of South Africa’s largest fuel stations: Pay for fuel at participating Engen locations across South Africa.

: With over 1,000 outlets, Engen is one of South Africa’s largest fuel stations: Pay for fuel at participating Engen locations across South Africa. Health & beauty: Use crypto at Clicks stores and in-store pharmacies nationwide.

Use crypto at Clicks stores and in-store pharmacies nationwide. Fashion & retail: Pay at brands including Cotton On, Birkenstock, Crocs, Chanel, and Under Armour.

Pay at brands including Cotton On, Birkenstock, Crocs, Chanel, and Under Armour. Bill payments : Settle electricity, municipal, and other bills via EasyPay using Binance Pay.

: Settle electricity, municipal, and other bills via EasyPay using Binance Pay. Telco services: Pay and top up Vodacom services using crypto.

Pay and top up Vodacom services using crypto. Everyday payments: Cover smaller transactions such as shopping centre parking fees.

Expanding crypto accessibility and adoption

This partnership reflects Binance Pay’s commitment to enhancing crypto accessibility by integrating with local payment rails that South Africans already use and trust. The collaboration ensures fast, transparent settlements and broadens the practical use cases for cryptocurrency in daily life.

“As crypto continues to evolve from an investment asset to a practical payment method, our partnership with Scan To Pay and MoneyBadger marks a significant milestone in enabling everyday crypto spending in South Africa”, said Hannes Wessels, General Manager of Binance South Africa. “By integrating with local payment rails that consumers already use, we’re making crypto payments seamless, secure, and accessible at scale.”

By connecting Binance Pay to Scan To Pay’s merchant network, Binance is supporting the broader adoption of cryptocurrency as a mainstream payment option, enabling South Africans to spend crypto easily and confidently in their daily lives. DM

From beginner to pro, Binance has everything you need. Sign up to Binance now



