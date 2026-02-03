Daily Maverick
No plans for ICE immigration operations at Super Bowl, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - National Football League and federal law enforcement officials said on Tuesday there were no planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations for Sunday's Super Bowl or the events leading up to it.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (L) in action against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton during the first half of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 09 February 2025. The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since 1967. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER NFL Super Bowl in New Orleans
3 Feb 2026
By Max A. Cherney

"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl related events," NFL head of security Cathy Lanier said at a press conference.

Federal law enforcement has a strict and specific purpose to support Super Bowl security, said Department of Homeland Security agent Jeffrey Brannigan, who is coordinating security efforts among the different agencies.

Planning for Super Bowl LX security began roughly 18 months ago and involves 35 federal, state and local agencies, Lanier said.

Officials expect about 1.3 million visitors for the Super Bowl and events surrounding it.

The NFL and various law enforcement agencies involved in Super Bowl security plan to use artificial intelligence to aid their efforts, Lanier said. Lanier declined to provide details about how the emerging technology would be deployed.

President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies have come under scrutiny after the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota last month by federal agents, sparking protests across the U.S.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San FranciscoEditing by Toby Davis)

