Clintons agree to testify in Epstein congressional probe ahead of contempt vote

By Ismail Shakil, David Morgan and Kanishka Singh

The decision could head off a planned vote in the Republican-led House of Representatives to hold the two prominent Democrats in contempt, which could lead to criminal charges.

The U.S. Justice Department's recent release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender's ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business - both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges.

Asked if the House would hold up its contempt votes against the Clintons, House Speaker Mike Johnson told Reuters: "They're working on that right now. The lawyers are looking into the details."

Johnson earlier welcomed the news of the former president and the former secretary of state agreeing to testify.

The House Oversight Committee recommended last week that the Clintons be held in contempt for refusing to testify about their relationship with Epstein. The Clintons had offered to cooperate with the panel but had refused to appear in person, saying the investigation was a partisan exercise aimed at protecting Republican President Donald Trump.

"They told you under oath what they know, but you don't care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," the Clintons' deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said on social media.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s after leaving office. He has expressed regret about the relationship and said he knew nothing about Epstein's criminal activity.

Republican U.S. Representative James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, said on Monday the Clintons have not given a date for their depositions and that he will discuss next steps with panel members.

"The Clintons' counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again and they have provided no dates for their depositions," Comer said.

"I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil, David Morgan and Kanishka Singh; Writing by Kanishka Singh and Christian Martinez; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Caitlin Webber, Stephen Coates and Diane Craft)