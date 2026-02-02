Trump plans to close Kennedy Center for two years for reconstruction work





By Daniel Trotta and Greg Bensinger

The national arts and entertainment center in Washington has been marked by turmoil in recent months following Trump's appointment of himself as chairman, his push to change the organization's focus, plans for reconstruction, and the board's addition of his name to the institution.

Under Trump's plan, the center would close on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

"I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

The center did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump wrote the closure is subject to approval by the board. He added, without citing details, that financing for the building project is complete.

The Kennedy Center rebuilding plans follow a series of measures by Trump to reshape U.S. historical and cultural institutions, and another construction project on the president's initiative: the bulldozing of the East Wing of the White House in order to build a large ballroom.

He has said private fundraising will pay for the $300 million East Wing ballroom, with many of the donations coming from wealthy individuals and large companies.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday he wants to build a 250-foot (76-meter) tall monument called the Independence Arch.

Trump named himself chairman of the Kennedy Center and filled its board with his allies last year. The board in December voted to rename the institution as the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, or Trump Kennedy Center.

Many groups and artists subsequently withdrew from scheduled performances, citing ⁠the Republican leader's takeover.

American composer Philip Glass pulled the world premiere of his symphony "Lincoln," and the Washington National Opera said earlier this month it planned to leave its home of 50 years. Producers of the hugely popular musical "Hamilton" canceled a planned 2026 engagement, and the Martha Graham Dance Company has canceled its next scheduled appearance at the Kennedy Center.

Democrats, noting the ​center's name was established by Congress, have ​said Trump's rebranding has no force of law. John F. Kennedy's family denounced the renaming move as undermining the slain president's ‍legacy.

The Kennedy Center historically has hosted over 2,000 events per year, including the Kennedy Center Honors, usually held every December.

The center's schedule currently lists some shows for July, August and September, including performances of the musicals "Moulin Rouge," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "The Outsiders."

Representatives of those shows did not immediately respond to requests for comment.









(Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco and Arriana McLymore in New York; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sergio Non, Diane Craft and Chris Reese)