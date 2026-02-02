The 0.1% punching at 50%: Inside SA's most influential business network you've never heard of

Now here's the number that matters: Greek-linked businesses account for more than R50 billion in annual turnover in South Africa's restaurant and fast-food sector alone . That's close to a 50% market share. These businesses employ just under 100,000 people — which means, conservatively, half a million South Africans depend on Greek entrepreneurship in the restaurant and fast-food sector alone for their livelihoods excluding the many other sectors of business such as retail, property, engineering and more.

The food and beverage sector in which Greeks have built this dominance isn't small. Government statistics put the retail segment — restaurants, coffee shops, fast food, takeaways and catering — at +R100 billion annually. Include manufacturing and supply chain services, and you're looking at R250–300 billion, contributing 2–3% of GDP.

This massive impact isn't a coincidence. It's the product of generations of entrepreneurial culture, family business networks, and a community that has historically punched far above its demographic weight.

On 20 February 2026, that community is convening in Johannesburg for Agora SA — the first event of its kind to bring together Greek business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from across the country's economic landscape.

More than souvlaki

The name "Agora" comes from the ancient Greek word for the central public square — a place where commerce, conversation and civic life intersected. That's precisely what organisers have in mind.

While food and hospitality form the bedrock of Greek-South African business success, Agora SA's scope extends beyond hospitality and franchising to include retail, construction and property development, manufacturing, professional services, global trade, engineering and mining. The event will feature a curated business conference alongside an exhibition floor open to thousands of visitors.

"Greek business does some serious punching above its weight in SA," says Savvas Pouroullis, CEO of Agora SA. The research his organisation has conducted defines "Greek-linked business" as enterprises that are either Greek-led, Greek-founded, Greek-owned, or have significant Greek shareholding — a network that has quietly become one of the most consequential in South African commerce. “If all market sectors are included, our preliminary research indicates the Greek-linked economy in South Africa exceeds R100 billion pa turnover supporting in excess of 150,000 jobs.”

Who should be there

If you're a supplier seeking access to a R100 billion market segment, this is your room. If you're a franchisee — or considering becoming one — in hospitality, retail or any sector, the decision-makers are here. If you're in professional services and want clients who build, manufacture and trade at scale, Agora SA offers a concentrated introduction.

And if you're part of the Hellenic community — whether first-generation or third — this is a rare opportunity to connect business ambition with cultural heritage. Wait, there is more! 10% of any ticket, sponsorship or exhibitor revenue can be nominated to be paid to a Hellenic community organisation of your choice. T’s & C’s apply.

The details

Agora SA 2026 takes place on 20 February at the Hellenic Community of Germiston venue close to Johannesburg. Exhibition entry is free subject to registration. Business conference delegate tickets are available at R1,150.00. Seats are filling up fast so don’t miss out. Pre-registration is ESSENTIAL! DM

Register at Agora SA or contact info@agorasa.co.za or +27 (0) 82 555 6479