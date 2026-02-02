Lekker Brekker: Cheesy bacon and baked beans toasties

This is my idea of a cowboy breakfast, served on toast. Baked beans amped up with melted butter, crispy grilled bacon, grated Cheddar cheese (better yet, a mature one), and a bit of a cayenne hit.

It goes under a grill and turns golden and desirable. If you like, you can top each portion with a fried or poached egg.

Tony’s cheesy bacon and baked beans toasties

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread

1 x 410-415g can baked beans in tomato sauce

2 Tbsp butter

8 rashers of streaky bacon

200 g Cheddar cheese or other good melting cheese

Extra butter for spreading on the bread

Salt and black pepper to taste

Cayenne pepper

(Optional) 1 fried or poached egg per slice of toast

A green herb for garnish (I used thyme)

Method

Toast the bread lightly and spread one side with butter.

Spoon the baked beans into a small pan, add butter, and heat through, stirring. The butter adds a bit of oomph to the beans.

Grill or fry the bacon rashers, then snip them into small pieces using a pair of scissors.

Grate the cheese.

In a bowl, mix the grated cheese with the bacon bits and buttery baked beans, add salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper, and stir.

Pile the mixture on top of the slices of toast, using the back of a tablespoon to push it to the sides. Add more until the mixture is used up.

Put them on an oven rack over an oven pan and grill until the cheese has melted and the tops are golden.

Serve garnished with thyme leaves or other herb. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.