Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick Life

PHOTO ESSAY

In Pictures: Teyana Taylor, Bad Bunny, Trevor Noah and the 68th Grammy Awards

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony unfolded at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, drawing music’s biggest names onto a red carpet that reflected the industry’s power and glamour. These photographs capture the mood, and some of the moments, and the personalities that shaped the night.

Teyana Taylor attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Teyana Taylor attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
2 Feb 2026
Facebook
0

(L-R) Jelly Roll and Trevor Noah attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
Karol G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)


(L-R) Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, and Anelise Foxx attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(L-R) Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Rickey Thompson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Yoonchae, Megan, Lara Raj, Manon, Sophia, and Daniela of Katseye attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kendra G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Ayra Starr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Ari Lennox attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
MNEK attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tallia Storm attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Bilal and Rapsody attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Harry Styles attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Charli xcx attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chinchilla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jon Batiste attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
(L-R) Queen Latifah, Q-Tip, and Kendrick Lamar attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tate McRae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Kristy Scott, Keith Lee and Ronni Lee attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Gayle King attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kecia Gayle attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Bleona attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Halle Bailey attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
(L-R) Rosé and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ruchaun Akers attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kesha attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Heidi Klum attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Kingston Callaway and CeeLo Green attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
(L-R) Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
(L-R) Trevor Noah and Gayle King attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage). DM

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...