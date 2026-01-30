Serbian police seizes five tons of cannabis, assault rifles

They have arrested two people but one suspect remains at large, he said.

"This is a record catch," Dacic said in a statement, adding that police had also seized four assault rifles and an anti-tank rocket launcher.

Cannabis production remains illegal in Serbia, although activists are promoting its legalisation for medicinal use.

Dacic said the investigation would ascertain the origin of the cannabis.

Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, has stepped up efforts against drug trafficking and production in recent years. Most drugs reach Serbia from the Middle East and Latin America.

(Reporting by Aleksandar VasovicEditing by Gareth Jones)