Bitget opens up stock futures for 24/7 trading

While equities remain largely tied to defined local trading sessions, major markets still concentrate price discovery into limited weekday windows, creating periods where participants cannot respond in real time to breaking macro, earnings, or geopolitical headlines. For example, stock markets typically operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, leaving weekend closures as a structural constraint for global investors.

Beginning February 7, stock futures on Bitget will trade around the clock, enabling users to respond instantly to earnings, macro events, and global news without waiting for opening bells or regional market windows. Supported contracts include major equities and indices such as TSLAUSDT, NVDAUSDT, AAPLUSDT, MSFTUSDT, AMZNUSDT, METAUSDT, COINUSDT, QQQUSDT, and dozens more spanning U.S. technology, consumer, healthcare, and financial sectors.

“The bell is a relic of an earlier era of finance,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Markets react to information around the clock, and traders in Asia often absorb major global headlines outside local waking hours. Extending stock futures to true 24/7 access gives traders more control over timing, risk response, and opportunity captureon their own terms.”

Bitget’s 24/7 stock futures model is framed around a simple principle: “Your Time, Your Term.” Instead of treating “market closing” as a fixed rule, the product design aims to make time a tradable advantage, allowing users to enter, adjust, or exit positions when volatility appears, regardless of day or hour. The move aligns with a broader industry direction as exchanges and market operators explore longer trading windows in response to international demand, particularly from Asia-Pacific participants who often face misaligned time zones with U.S. and European sessions.

This shift also reflects a broader change in trader behavior. As digital assets normalized continuous markets, expectations evolved. The idea that trading must pause overnight or over weekends is increasingly seen as outdated, an artifact of earlier financial infrastructure rather than a requirement of modern markets. Bitget’s UEX model applies this always-on mindset across asset classes, turning global volatility into a constant source of opportunity rather than a scheduling challenge.

The update is expected to reduce “gap risk” associated with weekend closures and overnight headline shocks by enabling faster response when news breaks. At the same time, Bitget noted that stock futures trading involves significant risk and may not be available in all jurisdictions; users should review local eligibility and product disclosures before participating. DM

