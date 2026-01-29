Humans of Joburg — young video artists tell the city’s stories of resilience

Beyond the stories of crumbling infrastructure and neglect, young journalists are capturing the community-driven resilience of Johannesburg through the eyes of the “fixers” who refuse to let it fail – from grassroots safety initiatives to social reform.

Under the banner of Joburg Speaks, 20 young video journalists have successfully captured the essence of the City through their own lived experiences. Supported by the Henry Nxumalo Foundation and mentored by award-winning filmmaker Kofi Zwana, these storytellers ventured into their neighbourhoods to showcase the creative ways residents are coming together to build a better Johannesburg.

“When you unleash a team of young video journalists onto the streets of Joburg, you get an incredible array of perspectives that only they could bring.

“It has been incredible guiding these passionate young people from such diverse backgrounds and to watch them capture their own slices of Johannesburg in its struggles and successes… a powerful reminder of how vital the voices of young people are in this bold tapestry that is our City,” said Zwana.

Featured films from the Joburg Speaks project:

Residents Tackle Cable Theft by Tendani Selai

As City Power and the SAPS struggle to contain rampant cable theft, the burden of security has shifted to the public. In suburbs like Greenside and Parktown North, the response is increasingly privatised. City Power has formalised this shift through the Community Partnership Programme, signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) that allow residents’ associations and private security firms to act as first responders. The film highlights a stark “security divide,” where a community’s ability to keep the lights on is often determined by its access to money.

Changing the Lives and Fortunes of Car Guards by Unathi Ndlovu

Everyone in Johannesburg has a relationship with car guards. Often these men are seen as nuisances who just want money for waving at you to exit the parking lot. Then there is Sipho Mazomba. His quest is to rid his Diepkloof community of drugs and turn around the lives of addicts. Mazomba, founder of the NPO Ngaphandle Kokukholwa Akathokozi (NKA), identified shopping hubs as “hustling centres” for those battling substance abuse. By partnering with mall management, Mazomba has professionalised the role, enforcing set hours and standards. The initiative has converted survivalism into stable, dignified work for men previously written off by society.

No Time to Heal after an Emergency C-Section: There is no Water by Mokgosi Mokgosi

Perhaps the most harrowing account comes from Claremont, where some residents have lacked a regular water supply for over a decade. The film follows Jillian Singh, a mother of four, who was forced to haul heavy water containers immediately after undergoing an emergency C-section. Singh’s story serves as a scathing indictment of service delivery failures, highlighting the plight of “forgotten” suburbs that remain invisible to local government despite years of broken promises.

E-hailing Drivers Fear for their Lives by Sizo Mtshali

Johannesburg’s e-hailing drivers report they are fighting a two-front war: one against violent hijackers and another against restrictive government regulations. As the Department of Transport moves to regulate the industry by limiting drivers to specific routes — mirroring the traditional taxi industry — drivers warn of financial ruin. The film exposes the high personal cost paid by those keeping the city’s workforce mobile.

Some other local news

Jozi my Jozi goes national

Innocent Mabusela. (Photo: Supplied)

Bea Swanepoel. (Photo: Supplied)

The private public partnership model that is revamping Johannesburg is about to go national. Jozi my Jozi announced that CEO Bea Swanepoel will lead a national plan to implement its model in other cities while Innocent Mabusela takes up the role of CEO. What lovely kudos for Joburg’s architects of change.

Joburg Development Agency boss arrested with ‘substantial’ amounts of cash

Johannesburg Development Agency CEO Themba Mathibe shows journalists a storage facility at Museum Africa which has been upgraded to store up to 1,000 artworks in a secure, temperature controlled environment. (Photo: Naledi Mashishi)

Themba Mathibe, the CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), who doubles up as acting chief executive officer of the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco), was arrested at his home late on Tuesday night, raising questions about leadership, oversight and accountability in some of the city’s municipal institutions.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday: “Following an extensive investigation into allegations of procurement irregularities at the Johannesburg Social Housing Company, the SAPS cold case unit and Special Task Force effected an arrest on a charge of money laundering after the CEO was found with a substantial amount of money at his home.

“The team was acting on a J51 search and seizure warrant where the accused’s home and offices were raided. The accused has already appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court and has been granted R50,000 bail.

“Investigations continue and the possibility of effecting more arrests cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

On Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg said it had not received official confirmation of the arrest from law enforcement authorities. Daily Maverick understands that the Special Investigating Unit was also looking into allegations against Mathibe.

His arrest comes less than two years after his appointment as CEO of the JDA — the municipal entity responsible for inner-city regeneration, transport-oriented development and major capital projects.

Mathibe previously served as chief operating officer at Joshco and was named in a forensic investigation into the city paying nearly R1-million for a security wall at an old-age home that did not exist.

Joburg ‘Person of the Day’

Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber

Located in Braamfischerville, Soweto, Mandebele Photo Gallery is a photo gallery, a community hub and a space for cultural exchange. “We are dedicated to mentoring young photographers and nurturing a deeper connection to the arts, photography and storytelling within our community and across Africa,” says owner and founder Gopolang Ledwaba, a documentary photographer, photojournalist and cultural practitioner. “We host four major exhibitions each year, featuring diverse works from emerging and established artists. Our exhibitions create a powerful space for dialogue around identity, history, and contemporary African experiences.” Mandebele is currently hosting a duo photographic exhibition entitled I’ll Be Your Mirror featuring works by Zambian photographer Alick Phiri and South African William Matlala. – Bridget Hilton-Barber

Picture of the Day

‘Extra! Extra! Read all about it’: CTP printing press in Industria. (Photo: Aneesa Adams)

My go-to spot

Rose Garden at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens | Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Randburg, 219

“One of my very many favourite spots in Johannesburg is the Rose Garden at the Emmarentia Botanical Gardens. For a few years now a number of people are working towards restoring the beds to their full glory. This year the garden is already beautiful.” – Lieza L DM