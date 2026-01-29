Bumble, Match, Panera Bread and CrunchBase hit by cyberattacks, Bloomberg News reports

Panera Bread also confirmed that an incident occurred and has alerted authorities. "The data involved is contact information," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Bumble said the intruders did not get into the member database, accounts, direct messages, or profiles, while Tinder parent Match's said an incident affected a limited amount of user data, but there was no indication that user log-in credentials, financial information, or private communications were accessed, according to the Bloomberg report.

A spokesperson for the data provider website CrunchBase said documents on its corporate network had been affected, but that it had contained the incident, the report added.

Match, Bumble, and CrunchBase did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

