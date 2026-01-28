UK regulator proposes changes to Google search for publishers

Google GOOGL.Osaid in response it was "exploring" updates to its controls to let sites specifically opt out of search generative AI features.

"Any new controls need to avoid breaking search in a way that leads to a fragmented or confusing experience for people," it said.

"We're optimistic we can find a path forward that provides even more choice to website owners and publishers, while ensuring people continue to get the most helpful and innovative Search experience possible."

Google was the first company to be targeted by the regulator's new powers to tackle the dominance of big tech when it designated Google as having "strategic market status" in October, allowing it to step in on some issues.

