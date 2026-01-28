Mamelodi Sundowns under pressure despite being log leaders as rivals close gap

Mamelodi Sundowns are stagnating under current coach Miguel Cardoso, while local rivals close the gap on the serial South African champions and continental rivals expand it.

That is the perception of some supporters of the Pretoria giants. This despite the Brazilians currently leading the log table in the domestic Premiership, as well as topping their African Champions League group. They also won the league in Cardoso’s first season in SA.

Results over style?

Nevertheless, the supporters of the teams are not pleased with where it is currently at, despite the promising results this season. The main reason is that during Pitso Mosimane’s eight-year coaching tenure, he forged a distinct identity and playing style.

When the decorated tactician departed for a historic coaching role with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, the people left behind were his long-time assistants, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena. Initially, they served as co-coaches, alongside Steve Komphela.

This allowed for continuity in relation to the playing style that had been fostered under Pitso Mosimane. Attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, with his flair and flamboyance, was the best representation of this exciting style – coined “shoe shine and piano”. Due to age and injuries, Zwane is no longer symbolically at the forefront of Sundowns as their talisman.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Hilal at Loftus Stadium on January 23, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Under Cardoso, Sundowns’ style of play is more pragmatic. With his predecessor Mokwena, the Brazilians lived up to their nickname, dancing around domestic opponents with ease in the league. Hence, they lost just one Premiership game during the 2023/24 season, which was Mokwena’s final at the helm before he was fired – allegedly due to a rift with Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg.

Mngqithi took over the reins briefly at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, before the Sundowns hierarchy dismissed him too in favour of Portuguese tactician Cardoso.

When Cardoso was installed into the hot seat, there was already some concern from supporters on the direction he would take the club. Berg’s major influence at the club was also questioned, but Sundowns chairperson Thlopie Motsepe was frank.

“We must never be slaves to our history. We need to celebrate it and make sure it’s something that drives us forward. As a club of more than 50 years of heritage and existence, we always have to keep striving to grow, adapt and find new ways to achieve our dreams,” Motsepe said.

Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg, seen here alongside club chairperson Thlopie Motsepe, has been a direct victim of angry supporters of the club. They accuse him of wielding too much power at Chloorkop. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Champions League

The dream is success in the Champions League. However, as Cardoso inches towards his second full year in charge, the scrutiny around how he sets up the team is increasing.

According to some Sundowns loyalists, they do not recognise their club and feel as though the team has stagnated to allow Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to close the gap. Currently, Sundowns are chasing a ninth consecutive league title. However, they have struggled to transform that league dominance into domestic and continental cup success over the years.

With Cardoso at the helm, that remains a point of frustration. But piling more pressure on the Brazilians coach and broader Sundowns hierarchy is the feeling from a sector of Sundowns followers that their team is regressing and playing “boring” European soccer.

Those feelings boiled over when Sundowns drew 2-2 with Sudanese club Al Hilal in the Champions League on Friday, 23 January. After the match, sporting director Berg was attacked by a Sundowns fan who poured a liquid over him. Berg is seen by fans as the one driving this Eurocentric approach at the club.

Miguel Cardoso has often cut a frustrated figure this season, amid insistent fan criticism. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

The club has since come out to condemn this action, as well as the actions of some supporters who threatened Cardoso at the culmination of that Champions League stalemate.

“Sundowns has always encouraged active supporter participation and engagement, which must always be done with respect and courtesy,” Sundowns said. “Sundowns will not tolerate any threats, illegal behaviour or intimidation by any of its supporters at any of its matches. Appropriate legal or disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against those whose conduct is found to be illegal or contrary to the policies or rules of the Sundowns supporters,” the club said.

“The players and technical team of Sundowns are focusing on retaining the league title and successfully competing in all cup competitions. This can only be achieved with the support and encouragement of the supporters.”

Former Sundowns star Teko Modise feels that the club is effectively running on a treadmill and not making progress. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Clubs legends speak

Former Sundowns midfielders Teko Modise and Hlompho Kekana, speaking during the latest episode of the Pitchside Podcast (the club’s in-house show) said they were concerned that the club was riding on its history and did not have the aura of past Sundowns sides. This is especially as Cardoso was brought in to elevate the club to Champions League-winning heights. But the two former stars said they did not see this happening.

“Sometimes being delusional is a problem, because you stay so much in the bubble of the past and forget that the future is waiting for you to adapt. We are still talking about the Champions League we won 10 years ago, and we are always one step short of jumping that hurdle again,” Modise said.

“We are never in difficult situations when other teams put us there. It’s us who put ourselves in those situations,” he added. “There is an ingredient we need, but we can’t even pinpoint what it is. Maybe it’s because we’re being clouded by history.

“I always say, you can’t just depend on the tag [of being Mamelodi Sundowns] and then believe that that will carry you through matches. I’ll use Manchester United as an example. They think because of what they have achieved in the past, it’s a given that they will win matches,” Kekana stated.

Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says the club should not dwell on past achievements when they approach matches. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Despite not winning as many matches as they would like, the Brazilians are still not losing many. In the league, they have only lost once in 15 outings. However, it is the five draws that are cause for uproar among their supporters. These draws have seen their rivals stick close, with only a handful of points separating the top three of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs.

In the Champions League it’s the same. To date Masandawana have played three times, but they have won only once. The other two matches ended in stalemates. The supporters feel this is not good enough for a team that harbours ambitions of winning the tournament.

Nevertheless, after their latest league outing on Tuesday, 27 January (where Sundowns beat Sekhukhune United 2-0), Cardoso called for supporters to back the team.

“The fans must know that we are on the same side,” Cardoso said. “We just need to stay committed and together. Everyone that is part of the Masandawana family. Family should stick together in all the moments… If we can stand together and be strong, we will be able to go through the difficult moments.” DM