Innovation serves society - in action at Wits. For Good

At Wits University, innovation is guided by purpose and grounded in social responsibility. This visual narrative offers insight into how one of Africa’s leading universities translates knowledge into meaningful action. Through pioneering research, innovative teaching and deep societal engagement, Wits demonstrates how academic excellence can drive real-world impact.

The narrative reflects a community where ideas are tested against reality and innovation is measured by its ability to improve lives. Set within South Africa’s complex social landscape, it is a story of knowledge in service of society. This is Wits. For Good. DM