Help us track Cape Town’s housing crisis

Capetonians: Daily Maverick needs your help! Head to Daily Maverick Connect to help Rebecca Davis quantify the city's affordability crisis. We’re looking for documentation from the last 10 years to compare with today’s costs.

The Bo-Kaap area in Cape Town, South Africa. Debates are raging about the impact that digital nomads and short-term rentals are having on Cape Town’s rental costs and property prices. (Photo: Supplied) The Bo-Kaap area in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Supplied)
27 Jan 2026
It feels like everyone in Cape Town is having the same conversation these days: just how unaffordable this city is becoming for ordinary residents.

Do you have old rates and utilities statements from the past decade which you could submit alongside your current ones for a cost comparison? If you’re a tenant who has been living in the same place for a while, can you show us how your rent has increased (or not increased)?

Join the conversation and help Rebecca Davis investigate on Daily Maverick Connect.

