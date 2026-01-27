Help us track Cape Town’s housing crisis

It feels like everyone in Cape Town is having the same conversation these days: just how unaffordable this city is becoming for ordinary residents.

Do you have old rates and utilities statements from the past decade which you could submit alongside your current ones for a cost comparison? If you’re a tenant who has been living in the same place for a while, can you show us how your rent has increased (or not increased)?

