French government survives no-confidence votes on expenditure part of 2026 budget

A total of 267 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion presented by the hard-left France Unbowed together with the Greens and Communists, whereas 289 votes were required to bring down the government. Only 140 lawmakers backed a second no-confidence motion, brought by the far right.

Last week the government also survived two no-confidence motions on the spending part of the bill.

The full 2026 budget bill now goes to the Senate upper house and will then have to go back to the lower house again.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is then expected to again invoke article 49.3 in the Constitution to force through the full budget for 2026, which will likely trigger further votes of no confidence.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is having to circumvent parliament after months of negotiations failed to deliver a deficit-taming finance bill that would pass in a lower house where no party has a working majority.

Lecornu says the budget deficit will not exceed 5% of national output, less than the 5.4% deficit seen in 2025 but still well above the European Union's 3% cap.

The government expects the entire budget to be definitively adopted in the first half of February.

