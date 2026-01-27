Bok's Rassie: ‘If we’re not ballsy during the Greatest Rivalry, we won’t win it’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus cut a relaxed figure at the South African Rugby Union (Saru) offices this week, but he has a lot to mull over with a daunting 2026 calendar looming.

Normally, the third year in a World Cup cycle is one where coaches do their final tinkering as they prepare for the World Cup.

But with four Tests in four weeks against the All Blacks as part of the first full Test series between South Africa and New Zealand in 30 years, “tinkering” is not really appropriate this year.

Ethan Hooker of South Africa is tackled by Billy Proctor of New Zealand during the Rugby Championship match in Wellington in 2025. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

There is also a home Test against England, on 4 July to open the Test season (although the Boks are planning a match the week before), which forms part of the new Nations Championship.

Erasmus admitted that the pressure is always on to win every game, which is also the goal. But, in the next breath, he hinted that the Nations Championship is not the priority in 2026.

France have already suggested they won’t be sending a full-strength team to New Zealand for the opening round of the tournament, and while Erasmus wants to win everything, he will also have to pick his battles.

“Our mindset would be to try and win every single match like any other team over the world,” said Erasmus.

“But I don't think winning the Nations Cup [sic] — not to degrade the Nations Cup or anything — but it’s a difficult one to say, ‘Guys, let go balls to the walls and try to win all the competitions this year.’

“And then next year you sit with a few questions which you don’t have answers for. So, I think we’ll keep doing the things like we do them. But, you know, one loss, or one bad performance and it gets emotional.

“Overall, trying to win all the games we’re playing and then trying to win the Greatest Rivalry [against the All Blacks] is vital. But we certainly won’t sacrifice being ready for 2027.”

That could be interpreted then as “win the series against the All Blacks at all costs, and take stock for the rest with a view to RWC 2027”.

Siya Kolisi and his Bok team celebrate winning the 2025 Rugby Championship title at Twickenham in London. (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Test caps

A priority for Erasmus remains having depth in every position, which will not only serve his needs at Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, but also this year against the All Blacks.

There is no way the Boks could field the same team four weeks in a row against the All Blacks, especially with the fourth Test being in Baltimore, US.

The Boks and All Blacks squads will share a charter flight to the US hours after smashing each other in the third Test at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on 5 September.

The demands of those matches and the travel schedule mean that Erasmus will be changing his side throughout the series. Fortunately, that is something the Boks have been doing for years.

In 2025, the team that lost 24-17 to the All Blacks saw multiple changes for the following week’s clash in Wellington, which they won 43-10.

“It is going to be a huge challenge, because it’s very tough playing four games in four weeks,” Erasmus admitted.

“But we did that on the last end-of-year tour [they played five matches in five weeks and constantly changed the team], where each time we played teams that were desperate to beat us.

“The two teams [Boks and All Blacks] will be doing something that hasn’t been done before, or hasn’t been done often, but a challenge like that has to be helpful towards the preparation for the World Cup.

“If we went into the series thinking we can play the same team in every game, then we will lose — I have no doubt about that,” said Erasmus.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead, but we will have a squad of about 36 for the July Test and 40 players for the Greatest Rivalry.

“It’s a good opportunity to spread that selection net and get more players to get the experience of playing in a tough game against New Zealand, which will obviously be good for your build-up to the World Cup.

“If your pool phase goes like some people are expecting at the World Cup, you might not be able to play all the guys in the knockout at the World Cup, so you might get that same experience.

“We did it last year. We played the one Test match in Auckland, and in the next Test match, we played a totally different team. I don’t think we'll be as radical this year, but certainly if we’re not ballsy enough to do that in the Greatest Rivalry, we won’t win it.”

Bok Test performances since Rassie Erasmus returned in 2018. (Graphic: Craig Ray).

In all, the Boks used 50 players last year, and the coach has cleverly built depth in all positions.

The Boks have two dozen players with 30 Test caps or more and a new generation who are building valuable experience in a winning team.

Currently, they have eight Tests on the schedule for 2026, but Australia and Argentina might be added, as well as one more in the Nations Championship, so the Boks could play 11 Tests.

It seems clear that experimentation (but not rotation) will be shelved against the All Blacks during those four Tests in August and September.

But, after that, it will be back to bolster experience, with RWC 2027 in mind.

“We’ve done our planning as a coaching team,” said Erasmus.

“We have to run it past the players from the first alignment camps and so on. We’re in touch with individual players about their level of performance.”

Tony Brown

Erasmus addressed the Tony Brown speculation, admitting that the former New Zealand flyhalf, who is the Boks’ attack coach, made no secret of his desire to coach the All Blacks.

Bok attack coach Tony Brown. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

But, Erasmus emphasised, Brown is contracted until after RWC 2027 and is expected to see out his contract.

“Before Tony joined us, I asked him if he wanted to coach the All Blacks, and he was honest and said yes,” said Erasmus.

“It was a bit frustrating when people started saying there was a possibility that he could leave us before his contract expired.

“We had a quick chat and asked him if things were still the same. He said, ‘Of course. My contract is until 2027, and I’m committed to it.’

“We would love to keep him longer. I don’t know when New Zealand will make him an offer, or even if they will make him an offer, but he won’t be leaving us before 2027.”

Brown’s loyalty to his contract might be put to the test in the coming weeks. DM