Three dead after fire at food factory in central Greece

The bodies of three people were found on Monday as firefighters battled a blaze at a food factory near the central Greek city of Trikala, the fire brigade said, revising earlier reports that five people were missing.

Workers try to fix a burnt power pillar in front of a burnt greenhouse after a wildfire in the area of Marathon, Attica region, Greece, 13 August 2024. A wildfire that broke out on 11 August in the outskirts of Athens and spread to a large part of northeastern Attica no longer had a single front on 13 August. The fire stretched along a front more than 30 kilometres in length. According to the Fire Brigade, the firefighting forces are dealing with scattered pockets of fire from Varnavas to Nea Makri and Penteli while there are constant rekindlings. Firefighters found a charred body, of a 60-year-old woman, in a small factory that caught fire in Patima Halandriou. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES Workers try to fix a burnt power pillar in front of a burnt greenhouse after a wildfire in the area of Marathon, Attica region, Greece, 13 August 2024. A wildfire that broke out on 11 August in the outskirts of Athens and spread to a large part of northeastern Attica no longer had a single front on 13 August. The fire stretched along a front more than 30 kilometres in length. According to the Fire Brigade, the firefighting forces are dealing with scattered pockets of fire from Varnavas to Nea Makri and Penteli while there are constant rekindlings. Firefighters found a charred body, of a 60-year-old woman, in a small factory that caught fire in Patima Halandriou. EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES
Reuters
By Reuters
26 Jan 2026
Earlier, a fire brigade official told Reuters that 13 people were at the factory when the fire broke out and eight of them had managed to get out of the facility.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as around 40 firefighters and 13 trucks tackled the fire engulfing the industrial facility, with flames still visible across the roof of the complex.

The official said the cause of the fire, which broke out in the early morning hours, was not clear. Local media reported that a large explosion was heard before the fire.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Tom Hogue, Alexandra Hudson)

