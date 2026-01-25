Smashing SA20 continues to raise quality bar with electric action on and off the field

From the outset of the first edition of the SA20 in 2023, league commissioner Graeme Smith has said his aim is for it to be the second-biggest franchise tournament in the world.

Rivalling the Indian Premier League (IPL) is virtually impossible, especially when half of the SA20’s investment stems from the Indian tournament. The space race has been won, but this is a competition where leading the chasing pack is the highest ceiling.

It’s not a lone race for Smith with the SA20. CEO of Cricket Australia Todd Greenberg said last year that Big Bash League franchises would be made available for private investment, with owners from the IPL the most likely to jump at the opportunity.

At this point, at least one IPL franchise owner has their finger in the pie of a team in seven various franchise T20 leagues across the globe, including but not limited to England, the US, the Caribbean and South Africa. This is likely to expand to eight soon with the inclusion of Australia.

The SA20, in its fourth iteration, has shown why it remains at the front of

the peloton.

On-field action

The packed stadiums across South Africa, which were at full capacity throughout the first week of the tournament and close to being full all through the round-robin phase, were helped this season by ideal timing. Of the opening 17 matches in the SA20, 14 were sold out.

The Proteas not hosting a home Test series this summer for the first time since readmission in 1992 has meant that the SA20 was given the perfect sporting window, throughout the festive season, to capture the imagination of the cricket-loving nation even further.

The opening match of season four started on 26 December 2025 – a day usually reserved for a Test match at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Instead, Newlands Cricket Stadium, which at that stage would usually be preparing for the New Year’s Test, hosted Durban’s Super Giants against MI Cape Town in a match that saw 449 runs scored over the two innings.

MI Cape Town opener Ryan Rickelton also smashed the first century of the season in what would become a theme for the defending champions.

Rickelton was a shining light in an MI Cape Town side that has severely underperformed for a third season.

The investment from IPL franchise owners into the SA20 means that a few of the biggest names in the world are on display in front of South African crowds.

They include Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rashid Khan for MI Cape Town. Neither was able to light up the tournament, with the big-hitting West Indian striking only 152 runs in nine innings at an average of 16.89. Captain Khan claimed six scalps in eight matches at an average of 35.67 runs per wicket.

Fans at Newlands in Cape Town. (Photo: Sportzpics for SA20)

Finding diamonds

Although some of the big international acts weren’t at their best, a few young gems were discovered as well.

Paarl Royals’ 19-year-old tearaway Nqobani Mokoena was introduced to the world stage this season. The youngster was shown faith by coach Trevor Penney as well as captain David Miller by being selected ahead of SA “A” bowler and seasoned domestic campaigner Okuhle Cele.

After looking a bit shellshocked initially, he repaid this faith with outstanding performances. He bowls quickly and has good control and a wicked change of pace.

Sponsors on track

Although the on-field action has been electric, with three centuries and two hat-tricks at the time of writing, the off-field action and marketing has kept spectators coming back.

The Betway Catch R2-million, which has been continuing since the inaugural edition of the SA20, has seen fans park themselves strategically at stadiums, aiming to be part of the action. Absa bank has also given away more than R1-million in its spin-and-win competition and Rain, the mobile network provider, along with other sponsors, has games around the six SA20 stadiums, with prizes to be won.

The off-field activations have kept even those with only a small interest in the sport interested in attending matches. The seemingly ever-increasing list of sponsors is a sign of a tournament on an upward trajectory.

Rainy weather

After four seasons and the league establishing itself, questions about expanding the tournament have arisen.

Because there are only six teams in the tournament, and four sides make the playoffs, only two teams are unable to make it through after the round-robin phase. Losing a few matches carries little risk for teams. In the past three seasons, Joburg Super Kings have lost more than half their round-robin matches and still made the play-offs.

The prearranged venues for playoff matches have also raised concern from players. The SA20 final, scheduled to take place at Newlands Cricket Ground on Sunday, 25 January, was sold out more than two months before the start of the tournament.

But the home side, MI Cape Town, won’t play in front of their home crowd after finishing the season with the wooden spoon.

The tournament moving to an earlier time slot than the three previous seasons may have made it more accessible for spectators to attend during their holiday, but inclement weather this season has seen more matches rained out than any season before.

Each side has had at least one match rained out. Durban’s Super Giants have only taken to the field seven times this season, with three of their matches called off. It has meant that Aiden Markam and his troopers have struggled to build momentum even when they did play.

Despite the complaints about the weather and the venues, very little will rain on the parade of the side that lifts the SA20 trophy on Sunday evening. Spectators, too, have enjoyed a product that grows from strength to strength every season.

Although the bar for the second-best franchise tournament in the globe continues to rise, the SA20, so far, has risen with it. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.