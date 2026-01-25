Hippo meat frenzy ends in tragedy at Lake St Lucia

Two men have drowned after a large crowd of people gathered on the banks of the iMfolozi River, hoping to grab some meat from a dead hippo that was caught in a steel wire snare in the iSimangaliso World Heritage Site near the town of Mtubatuba.

The first man is believed to have drowned while trying to access meat from the carcass. A second man, who went into the water hoping to rescue him or retrieve his body, also drowned, conservation officials reported at the weekend.

The names and ages of the two men have not been released yet. The exact circumstances of their deaths also remain unclear, but it is understood that some residents had also launched several home-made canoes to reach the carcass.

In a joint statement on 25 January, the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife agency and the iSimangaliso Wetlands Park Authority said that a snared hippo was discovered in the river, close to the village of Monzi on 23 September.

The snared hippo was still alive.

The snared hippo, shortly before it was euthanased by wildlife officials. (Photo: Supplied)

“Upon arrival, Ezemvelo officials found large numbers of community members gathered near the river. The Ezemvelo team assessed the situation and determined that rescuing the animal was impossible and extremely dangerous due to muddy terrain and high risk conditions.

“The team contacted a local veterinary service, and a decision was taken to humanely euthanase the hippo to end its severe suffering.”

After the animal was destroyed, Ezemvelo said conservation staff removed certain body parts, including the head and legs, in accordance with its standing internal standard procedures for carcass management.

“Due to the conditions, removal of the carcass was not possible and it remained in the river while options were being assessed. During this time, members of the local community attempted to access the carcass to cut it for meat, resulting in an uncontrollable situation.

Police and residents converge on the banks of the Imfolozi River as the drama unfolds. (Photo: Supplied)

“Tragically, two individuals drowned – one while attempting to reach the carcass and another while searching for the body of the individual who had drowned earlier.”

Residents launch home-made canoes to collect hippo meat. (Photo: Supplied)

Ezemvelo and iSimangaliso officials expressed their “deepest condolences to the families of the two deceased individuals” while urging people to “refrain from approaching wildlife carcasses or entering swollen rivers, as this poses serious danger to human life.”

Lake St Lucia and the adjoining floodplains of the Imfolozi River are home to one of the country’s largest remaining populations of hippos. DM