Bafana Bafana being back on the Fifa World Cup stage for the first time in almost two decades will be one of the biggest moments for South African soccer in 2026. There are young soccer lovers who have never seen the team competing at the biggest sports spectacle in the world.
In another major moment, 2022 African champions Banyana Banyana will be out to make amends for an underwhelming defence of their title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. South Africa’s senior women’s side managed a disappointing fourth-place finish last time out – something they will be keen to rectify when the continental competition kicks off on 17 March.
Both teams will be keenly watching another major moment for South African soccer that will have a direct impact on them as well – the South African Football Association’s (Safa’s) elective congress. The president, Danny Jordaan, was re-elected in June 2022 after swatting aside his challengers, Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng, in a landslide victory.
It was Jordaan’s third successive term at the helm, after he was first elected in 2013, replacing the disgraced Kirsten Nematandani. The latter was later banned from the sport by global soccer’s governing body Fifa for his role in the match-fixing of Bafana Bafana’s games ahead of the 2010 World Cup.
Jordaan has held on to his position as the boss ever since, which means he has been at the helm for 13 years as of 2026. His reign has been a roller coaster, filled with praise from his backers in the Safa national executive committee (NEC), but also criticism from some Safa members and the public.
Jordaan’s legal woes
There is also, of course, the matter of Jordaan’s ongoing case of alleged financial maladministration at Safa House. It is still in the pretrial phase, with the National Prosecuting Authority saying it is ready to present its evidence in front of a judge. Jordaan and his co-accused, on the other hand, insist that there is no case to answer and have asked for the matter to be thrown out by the court.
Jordaan was taken into custody on 13 November 2024, alongside Safa chief of finance Gronie Hluyo and journalist-turned-businessperson Trevor Neethling. They are all out on bail after being charged with fraud.
Initially Jordaan had a number of NEC members backing him in court for this case. People such as Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, vice-president Bennett Bailey and Jack Maluleka were present during the initial stages of Jordaan’s court appearances. Maluleka, speaking on behalf of the NEC in the early stages of the matter involving Jordaan, expressed his belief in the president’s innocence.
“I won’t labour much on this issue, because tomorrow it might be me. Allegations are allegations… If there is something [of substance], it has to be proven,” said Maluleka.
Even “superfan” Mama Joy Chauke was present during the early stages of the legal proceedings. However, as it became clearer that the case would not be thrown out as Jordaan and his co-accused hoped, the overwhelming support dissipated.
The president
Nevertheless, Jordaan still enjoys majority support from the Safa NEC – at least according to him. He has said the only time he would walk away from the federation is if the majority of Safa’s membership asked him to.
Over the past couple of years in particular Jordaan has been probed about his stance on running for a third term – whether or not he is backed by Safa’s members. He has been evasive, neither confirming nor dismissing the chances of rerunning for a fourth term in 2026.
“In any position, in a democracy, you cannot give yourself a position. You cannot decide when you stay and when you go. That is the responsibility of our 52 regions – they will take that decision,” Jordaan said.
“It’s not for me to say I want to be a president [or not]. I never said that to them. So, they will decide what they want to do.”
Nevertheless, there is a clear pushback with regard to the 74-year-old making himself available for another term. He has been implored by his critics to step aside from the Safa presidency amid his court proceedings. But because he has regularly declared his innocence despite his arrest, Jordaan sees no reason to step aside. In his view, such an action would be an admission of guilt.
No challengers
Although the elections were held in June four years ago, in 2026 they are likely to be held a little later in the year, because the men’s World Cup will begin in North America in June.
Whereas four years ago Ledwaba and Mohlabeng declared their challenge to Jordaan’s reign early, for the upcoming elections a clear challenger is yet to emerge. Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe remains a popular public candidate, and many hope that he can emulate Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o, who now runs the country’s soccer federation.
Radebe has never dismissed the prospects of becoming the next Safa boss, but rules in the association’s constitution have hindered the former Leeds United defender.
Safa’s electoral code has historically stipulated that people are only allowed to run for elections if they have served on the ground, in Safa’s structures. This has excluded people such as Radebe and other former Bafana Bafana stars, much to Radebe’s disdain.
“My question has always been based on the other leaders of football at the global
level. Did they go through any structures?” Radebe told Sunday World.
“For me, having played for the national team makes me part of the structure of football. I have also served in one of the committees. So, I don’t know what structure they want me to go to. It defeats the purpose of what we want to achieve, because the only thing we need is to see our football go forward and that will mean giving other people a chance,” he said.
“Yes, [Jordaan] has done well, and we are where we are today because of his hard work. But... the game has evolved – new ideas are needed, and the best people to do that are former players. All I am asking is to be given a chance to... work and go to all the regions with my ideas. I am not asking for any favours, but for an opportunity, because this is not about me but the future and legacy of our football.”
With no term limits at Safa, Jordaan’s continued presence at Safa House is not constitutionally wrong. But from a moral standpoint there is less clarity, especially since Safa’s public image continues to take a beating with every court appearance he makes. DM
