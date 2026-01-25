Community saves boy on ventilator during Nelson Mandela Bay blackout

When an 11-year-old boy’s ventilator nearly failed during Nelson Mandela Bay’s latest power outage, residents of Summerstrand quickly pulled together, devising a plan to get him out of a petrol station charging point and restore reliable power at his home.

Nelson Mandela Bay resident Beverly Murray had stopped at a filling station on Strandfontein Road on Friday evening to charge her tablet when she noticed 11-year-old Abulele Nontshiza in his wheelchair on his ventilator, with a caregiver charging the device at a wall socket.

“I could see the distress on her face,” Murray said. “She didn’t ask me for anything, but when I saw Abulele in his wheelchair hooked up to some sort of power, I knew there was a problem and something needed to be done.”

Abulele has relied on a ventilator since the age of four, after suffering severe injuries in a car crash. His parents, Xola and Nonzame Nontshiza, say he requires uninterrupted power to breathe, but with power outages lasting up to nine hours in Nelson Mandela Bay at the moment, the family’s backup systems were overwhelmed: the ventilator’s battery lasts for only three hours, and the child can safely be off mains electricity for no more than four.

The latest outages followed the collapse of two 132kV transmission towers – the second major infrastructure failure in just over a year – plunging large parts of the city into prolonged darkness. The municipality has warned that repairs could take up to two weeks.

One of the 132kV transmission towers that collapsed on Thursday. The municipality said the collapse, which occurred on 22 January 2025, was caused by vandalism, among other factors. (Photo: Facebook / Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality)

Realising the urgency, Murray alerted her neighbourhood watch WhatsApp group. Residents began troubleshooting: from sourcing extra batteries and solar access, to checking generators and student digs. “It wasn’t that simple,” Murray said. “But that’s when the community really stepped in.”

By Saturday morning, neighbours and volunteers had mobilised. Local technician Jannie Hurter managed to get the family’s generator working, while others provided equipment, transport and support.

“It wasn’t just me,” Murray said. “A whole community rallied behind this young boy. People were genuinely concerned – offering ideas, generators, practical help. Everyone played a part.”

During the crisis, Abulele’s parents were away in King William’s Town attending a funeral. “It hurt me a lot hearing our child had to be taken to a petrol station to charge a ventilator,” Nonzame Nontshiza said. “But we are truly thankful for the community who, without hesitation, supported our son.”

Xola added, “During our absence, they were parents to our child. That [could] have cost a child’s life.”

Residents have expressed growing anger at Nelson Mandela Bay’s failing power infrastructure and the municipality’s communication during outages. In August 2024, four transmission towers collapsed, leaving parts of the city without electricity for more than a week.

“The municipality is failing us,” said Nonzame Nontshiza. “This is not the first time something like this has happened. But the support we received from our community gave us hope. People cared, and that made all the difference.”

The municipality is busy with excavations to erect six of these electricity poles. So far, three have been installed. Officials say it will take about 10 days to fully restore electricity. (Photo: Facebook / Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality)

The outages have also disrupted Abulele’s schooling and caused anxiety for the family. “Generators are expensive and not always reliable,” Nonzame Nontshiza said. “The battery [for the ventilator] can go for short periods, but not the long hours we have had now.”

Despite the stress, the Nontshizas say the crisis revealed the value of a strong community network. Murray praised the neighbourhood watch for its quick, coordinated response.

“The municipality needs to understand they have people’s lives in their hands,” she said. “But in times like these, it’s heartening to see a community come together – not just to react, but to genuinely care.”

For the Nontshizas, the message is simple: “We cannot thank everyone enough,” Xola Nontshiza said. “They saved our son’s life, and we will never forget it.”

Charge your devices or access emergency support at these locations:



CityWide Security – 25 9th Avenue, Walmer: Residents can charge cellphones and emergency lights.



Walmer Park Shopping Centre – Entrance 3: Space is available to charge cellphones and laptops.



SUPERSpar Sunridge: Is available to charge power banks, inverters and UPS units.

Sasol Summerstrand: The Sasol fuel station in Strandfontein Road provides charging stations when power is out in the suburb.



The Man Cave Ice – Offers temporary storage for goods at no cost.



Bester EMS – Provides oxygen cylinder refills for those in need.

