Trump goes Don Quixote at Davos, and a Karoo icon returns

The burning fires of internal political party tension — before the local elections
By Stephen Grootes. While the political headline of this year is likely to be the outcome of the local elections, there are now signs of significant turmoil inside some of the regional structures of various parties. Read more.
Trump goes full Don Quixote at Davos with Greenland dreams and windmill nightmares
By Ed Stoddard and Lindsey Schutters. US President Donald Trump raised the temperature at the frigid Swiss ski resort of Davos on Wednesday, doubling down on his goal of acquiring Greenland. Read more.
How the daily commute for thousands of schoolchildren has become a gamble with death
By Takudzwa Pongweni. The recent collision in Vanderbijlpark between a minibus taxi and a truck, which claimed 14 young lives, has laid bare the lethal disconnect between South Africa’s scholar transport laws and the chaotic reality on the roads. Read more.
Hit murders for insurance claims have spiralled in the Eastern Cape
By Riaan Marais. A special task team is investigating murders linked to dodgy policies in the province. Read more.
Joburg’s 188 hijacked buildings: Nine years, seven court orders, only one eviction
By Anna Cox. Recent raids on buildings were sparked by the murder of DJ Warras, but actual measures to reclaim these structures have stalled. Read more.
After Kruger Park storms, love and grief in the time of floods spur the spirit of solidarity
By Tiara Walters. As the sounds of daily life begin to return, the spirit of perseverance prevails in a town that refuses to accept silence and despair. Read more.
Back-to-school dreams stall as unpaid lay-bys expose families’ financial strain
By Siyabonga Goni. For many families, financial pressure continues to delay access to basic school essentials. Read more.
January reads: From mindful money to edge-of-your-seat thrillers
By Joy Watson. January’s reading list moves between reflection and escape, pairing books that sharpen focus and rethink our relationship with money with fiction that unsettles, absorbs and lingers. Read more.
Is Afcon move to four-year cycle Motsepe’s vision or pandering to Europe?
By Yanga Sibembe. The decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations from being a biennial competition to a quadrennial one has been one of the biggest talking points in recent weeks. Who exactly does it benefit? Read more.
Karoo roosterbrood icon Tannie Poppie makes a comeback
By Vincent Cruywagen. Rosaline van As, better known as Tannie Poppie, the much-loved face behind traditional Karoo roosterbrood on the N1 in Laingsburg, is back again. Read more.