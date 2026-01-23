Daily Maverick
US accuses contractor of illegally sharing classified information with reporter

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The US Justice Department said on Thursday it had brought criminal charges against a man who allegedly shared classified military information with a Washington Post reporter, whose house was raided during the investigation.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announces arrest of a suspect in the January 06 pipe bomb case
Reuters
By Reuters
23 Jan 2026
By Andy Sullivan

Aurelio Perez-Lugones, 61, is accused of taking classified reports from his workplace at a government contractor and sharing them with the reporter, who cited them in news articles, according to the Justice Department. A grand jury approved an indictment that charges Perez-Lugones with unlawfully transmitting and retaining classified information, Justice Department officials said. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Lawyers for Perez-Lugones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case drew widespread attention after FBI agents last week raided the home of the reporter, Hannah Natanson. Press freedom groups said it was a highly unusual move that threatens journalistic freedom, and a federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked prosecutors from reviewing material that was seized during the raid. The Post said Natanson was told she is not a target of the investigation.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, the Justice Department has reversed a policy that had barred prosecutors from seizing records from reporters in most circumstances.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Sergio Non and Diane Craft)

