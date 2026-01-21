After five years, Prasa moves to revive trains south of Johannesburg

It’s been more than five years since commuters in the south of Johannesburg have seen Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) trains pass through their communities.

Trains were first suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown when there was little to no security along the tracks, resulting in rampant theft of overhead cables and the vandalism of other infrastructure.

In a social media post earlier this month, Prasa indicated that it had begun restoring the line.

Prasa said contractors had worked to repair the Vereeniging line in 2024 but couldn’t operate trains because of a sinkhole along the line in Lenasia. Trains only run until Midway station, bordering Soweto.

Other repair work includes re-railing tracks from Lawley to Residensia, renovating electricity substations and overhead traction equipment wires from Lawley to Stretford.

“Once these stages are complete, train services are planned to resume and restore a vital public transport link for residents of Sebokeng, Evaton and surrounding areas who commute to these stations for access to Johannesburg,” Prasa said.

On 8 January 2026, work started on the sinkhole between Midway and Lenasia stations. It is believed the project will take a few months to complete.

In areas like Lenasia, Lawley, Ennerdale, Orange Farm and Sebokeng, train stations have remained unused for years.

Prasa is working to get this line up and running soon. It has been suspended since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 because of vandalism. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee)

Communities living along the line are desperate for the service to return as trains remain the cheapest mode of public transport in the metro.

Lucky Sibeko from Lawley said the lack of trains had a significant impact on commuters and small businesses in the area.

“It used to be so convenient to take the train all the way to Jozi. Now you have to take multiple taxis, and the cost is too much for our people,” said Sibeko. “Some people moved their businesses closer to Lenasia taxi rank to survive, others just closed down.”

During the past few years Prasa has worked on restoring the overhead cables on the line, installing new cables and repairing infrastructure. However, sections of the newly restored overhead cables have already been cut and damaged. Overgrown grass and trees have not been cut in years.

“This initiative is a part of Prasa’s ongoing efforts to restore the corridor to Orange Farm and ultimately Vereeniging,” said Prasa in its social media post.

Questions were sent to Prasa about its plan to deal with vandalism and the ongoing repairs went unanswered. DM