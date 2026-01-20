Syria tightens grip after Kurdish pullback, says IS prisoners escape

By Karam al-Masri and Khalil Ashawi

A day after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, once the main U.S. ally in Syria, agreed to quit large areas under a ceasefire, the sides reported new clashes. The Syrian army said "a number of" Islamic State militants had escaped a prison that had been under SDF control in the eastern city of Shaddadi, accusing the SDF of releasing them.

The SDF said it had lost control of the prison following an attack by government fighters. The Syrian army denied attacking the jail and said its forces would work to secure the prison and re-arrest the escapees.

The SDF said Shaddadi prison had held thousands of militants. The army did not say how many IS detainees had fled.

The SDF withdrawals mark the biggest change in Syria's control map since Islamist fighters led by Sharaa toppled President Bashar al-Assad in 2024, tilting the power balance Sharaa's way after months of deadlock in talks with the SDF over government demands its forces merge fully with Damascus.

After days of fighting with government forces, the SDF agreed on Sunday to withdraw from both Raqqa and Deir al-Zor, two Arab-majority provinces they had controlled for years and the location of Syria's main oil fields.





ABDI-SHARAA MEETING

Turkey, which has repeatedly sent forces into northern Syria to curb Kurdish power since 2016, welcomed the deal signed by its ally Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged the swift implementation of the agreement that requires the full integration of Kurdish fighters into Syria's armed forces.

The SDF, spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, had established control of a quarter or more of Syria during the 2011-2024 civil war, while fighting with the support of U.S. troops against Islamic State. The United States, which has since established close ties with Sharaa under President Donald Trump, has been closely involved in mediation between the sides.

Abdi confirmed on Sunday that the SDF had agreed to withdraw from Deir al-Zor and Raqqa provinces.

A copy of the 14-point deal published by Syria's presidency showed his signature alongside Sharaa's. It requires SDF forces to be merged with government forces as "individuals" rather than units, as the SDF had sought.

Reports indicated a meeting between Abdi and Sharaa on Monday did not go well. Senior Kurdish politician Fawza Yousef told Kurdish broadcaster Rudaw that the meeting was not positive, adding that Damascus wanted the Kurds to "surrender everything".

A senior Kurdish source told Reuters that Abdi is dissatisfied with the terms, requested more time to discuss the matter with his fellow commanders, and repeated his proposal for the SDF to integrate as units rather than individuals.

Pro-government Syria TV reported that the meeting failed to produce an endorsement of the deal and that Abdi sought to amend its terms.

The SDF spokesperson declined to comment on the accounts of the meeting. There was no immediate statement from the Syrian government about the meeting.

In a phone call, Sharaa and Trump stressed the necessity of preserving Kurdish rights within the Syrian state and agreed on continuing cooperation to combat Islamic State, the Syrian presidency said.





GOVERNMENT FORCES DEPLOY

Reuters journalists saw government forces deployed in the city of Raqqa that the SDF had captured from Islamic State in 2017, and at oil and gas facilities in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor.

The latest setbacks for the SDF follow the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from districts of Aleppo city they had controlled for years after fighting there earlier this month.

Under the latest agreement, the SDF would surrender to government control prisons holding Islamic State militants, along with all border crossings and oil and gas fields, steps the SDF had long resisted.

The SDF remains in control of most of Hasakah province in the northeast, including the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.

The SDF media office said in a statement that the prison at Shaddadi - one of three under its control in the Hasakah region - had come under repeated attack by "Damascus factions", and that dozens of SDF fighters were killed or wounded defending it.

The statement added that the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State had not intervened despite repeated appeals to a nearby coalition base. The U.S. military's Central Command did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In its denial of the SDF account, the Syrian Ministry of Defense said army forces had bypassed Shaddadi, in line with deployment plans, and offered aid to SDF forces inside. The Syrian army announced it had established control over the city of Shaddadi and the prison.

The Syrian Defense Ministry also denied an SDF account of clashes between government and SDF forces near a jail in Raqqa, which the SDF said was holding IS inmates. It said the army had arrived "at the vicinity of al-Aqtan prison... and began securing it and its surroundings despite the presence of SDF forces inside".

The SDF said nine of its fighters were killed and 20 wounded in clashes around al-Aqtan.





