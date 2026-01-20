So, we now know the pass rate. We have had the awards ceremony. We have some minor political actors trying to get their time in the press, and in so doing, revealing how far behind they are, by continuing to peddle the 30% issue. The minister has made it very clear that 30% is a myth. And it is a very tired and boring myth at that.

Can we start talking about Admission Point Score (APS), please?

Each year, thousands of matriculants celebrate achieving a bachelor’s pass, believing it guarantees them a place at university. Yet, more than 10,000 pupils with bachelor’s passes were still left without spaces in South African universities. The prevailing public narrative blames limited spaces alone – but the reality is more complex. The difference between the National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass requirements and university admissions based on the APS plays a critical role in determining who gets into higher education.

While the bachelor’s pass is an important gateway, it does not guarantee university admission. Universities apply a far more competitive measure: the APS. Understanding this gap is essential for pupils, parents and teachers.

What the NSC bachelor’s pass actually requires

Many people assume that a matric bachelor’s pass signals strong academic performance. In reality, it reflects a minimum threshold. The Department of Basic Education’s published pass-level structure shows that a bachelor’s admission pass corresponds to 23 APS points, which reflects only minimum eligibility, not competitiveness for university spaces.

The official bachelor’s pass requirements are:

At least 40% for home language;

At least 50% for four other subjects (excluding life orientation);

At least 30% for the language of learning and teaching; and

At least 30% for one other subject.

Let us consider a candidate who achieves only the minimum marks needed for a bachelor’s pass:

Home language at 40% → Level 3 = 3 APS points;

Four subjects at 50% → Level 4 = 4 APS points each → 16 APS points total;

Language of learning and teaching at 30% → Level 2 = 2 APS points;

One subject at 30% → Level 2 = 2 APS points; and

Total APS: 3 + 16 + 2 + 2 = 23.

This candidate has technically achieved a bachelor’s pass – but with an APS of 23 their chances of entering university are extremely low.

Why a bachelor’s pass does not guarantee university entry

Most university programmes require a minimum APS of about 28, and selective degrees – including health sciences, commerce and engineering – often require significantly higher APS scores. Even when applicants meet the minimum APS, available spaces are limited. Faculties therefore use ranking systems, prioritising applicants with stronger academic profiles.

This means:

A bachelor’s pass with low APS is unlikely to secure a space;

Even meeting the minimum APS for a programme does not guarantee admission; and

Applicants compete not only against the standard but also against each other.

As a result, thousands of pupils with bachelor’s passes are left without access, not because they failed, but because their marks did not make them competitive in the ranking process.

What happens to pupils with low APS but bachelor’s pass status?

With an APS of 23 (a bachelor’s admission level pass) a candidate would in all likelihood not gain access to a university degree. They should explore alternative pathways:

1. Extended programmes at universities

Some universities have extended degree programmes, where you can have a bridging year, or take four years to complete a three-year degree. Look for these in the university undergraduate prospectus. Applications are probably closed at this point, however.

2. Universities of technology

Most universities of technology require an APS of 25 to 26 for entry-level programmes. There tend to be options for either a diploma or higher certificate level. Again, consult the university prospectus for which programmes are options. Some universities do extend their entrance periods (consider Unisa for Tshwane University of Technology, for example)

3. Technical Vocational, Education and Training Colleges

These institutions become the more realistic next option. TVET pathways can be valuable, but many pupils perceive them as a “second choice” because of limited career guidance. While pupils are meant to be able to enter TVET programmes from Grade 10, many now require Grade 12 and will consider an NSC for entry. Bursaries are available for TVET colleges via the sector education and training authorities, as well as the colleges themselves.

4. Private colleges

If financially possible, private higher education institutions offer another option – but this is only viable for families able to afford their higher fees.

5. Second-chance matric

There is an opportunity to rewrite matric. This is supported by the Department of Basic Education . You do not have to go back to school, and can register at an examination centre and redo the exam of certain subjects (either in June or November).

So, how do you stop talking about 30% pass, and rather talk about APS?

Matric can be passed at different levels of difficulty. This is the international norm. You exit matric with different possible pathways into further study or into the world of work.

An APS of 23 is a bare minimum. Most universities need at least 28 points. Depending on your field of study you might need up to 35. And many science and commerce programmes expect minimum results in mathematics (60%, 70% or 80% in some cases); and for the physical sciences (60% and above). All future learning institutions and all future employees will be interested in your actual results. So passing matric is not enough. How well you pass is the real passport to your future.

What should Grade 10s and Grade 11s and their parents do right now?

Take your 2025 December report (or your child’s report) and work out your APS. Look at what you are currently getting. If it is 23 or more, look for universities near to you, and download the undergraduate prospectus. These booklets give you details about what programmes you can get into, with what APS.

Look at what you qualify for right now (from your Grade 10 or Grade 11 results). Now set your goals for 2026. What are you aiming for? Why? And how are you going to improve your marks to reach those goals? DM

Professor Zanele Ngcobo is an associate professor in the School of Education, University of KwaZulu-Natal. She specialises in mathematics education. Professor Nicky Roberts is the director of Kelello Consulting and an extraordinary associate professor at the University of Stellenbosch. She specialises in mathematics, languages and technology-enhanced learning. She writes in her personal capacity.