Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes northwestern Kashmir, EMSC says

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the EMSC said.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Your local
Newspaper
Enter your email below and we'll send you a one-time pin to log in.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck northwestern Kashmir in Pakistan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the EMSC said.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Scroll down to load comments...