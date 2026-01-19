It says a lot when a film from the makers of Oscar sweepers like Chicago and Dreamgirls do not so much as get a nomination at the Golden Globes for their latest offering. Despite the celebrated (and phenomenal) performances by its cast, its dazzling sets and wardrobe, as well as an especially timely and relevant story­line, Kiss of the Spider Woman was snubbed at the start of awards season. (I believe it is the storyline that is behind this oversight, as the Trump administration crusades against queer representation in the media.)

This version of Kiss of the Spider Woman is a love story and a musical. But it is more than a story of an odd couple (cellmates who meet in an Argentinian prison, played by Diego Luna and Tonatiuh) – it is a transwoman’s journey of self-discovery through the reimagining of her favourite film starring her idol (played by Jennifer Lopez).

We’ve come a long way in our understanding of transhood since the original film in the 1980s, which got four nominations at the Globes, and so it doesn’t lean into the “deceitful transvestite” stereotype that earned William Hurt his Oscar.

With all that nonsense gone, we get to experience lead character Molina’s tricky (and tragic) transition to womanhood in glorious technicolour.

Now, I can go on and on about the actors’ execution and I’ll admit that I’m not entirely impartial when it comes to my idol, Lopez, so I’d rather focus on the story itself – or instead, its significance in this growing anti-queer and anti-trans era. (Besides, what can I say that has not already been said about all their performances?)

The cellmates played by Tonatiuh (left) and Diego Luna. (Photo: IMDb)

In the story, Molina (Tonatiuh) slowly comes into herself as she develops this story of the performance of her idol, Igrid Luna of the Spider Woman, which “coincidentally” at times mirrors their reality in jail. While Molina and her cellmate get lost in their imaginary film, they forge a beautiful bond, which has a profound impact on how she eventually sees (and feels about) herself. She no longer has to live vicariously through her favourite movie star, yet it is this long relationship with her idol that provided the escape, hope and motivation to dare to become who she is.

The queer community has had its fair share of idols, not only providing the soundtrack to our lives, but their sheer extraordinary existence has kept us going in the darkest of times. Many, like Madonna, suffered for their support of our community; others, like Nicki Minaj and even disco queen Donna Summer, have turned their backs on us. But their impact on our community and how we move in the world is undeniable (trust me, there are even academic studies on this).

We saw ourselves in them on TV screens long before we started to see ourselves there. In fact, some ushered us into the media.

This is why, when people abuse power to undo so much of the progress we’ve achieved (particularly in the media space), it is important to push back and show up. We need to go and see the few films that actually represent us, and maybe support platforms that centre our community instead of those who now suddenly see us as a “risk” (even though they once aggressively tried to capitalise on the proverbial “pink dollar”).

We must not allow internet trolls to come for the JLos and Beyoncés who inspired us to do and want better. I’m not saying fall for their rage bait and become a keyboard warrior. But it’s important to recognise that for a bunch of people who don’t seem to appreciate our divas, they sure spend a lot of time talking about them. (It is also no surprise that certain performers who supported Donald Trump in the last US election are at the centre of the onslaught).

Bruno Bichir as the Warden. (Photo: IMDB)

But what can you expect from an administration that throws around terms like “woke” at professional journalists, media outlets and television producers as an insult? Let’s not even talk about the “very bad things” they’re trying to convince the world are happening here in South Africa... But I digress.

Kiss of the Spider Woman opened to raging reviews (by film experts, of course) before internet trolls got ahold of it. Whereas fighting trolls online only boosts them in the algorithm, box office sales and streaming numbers cut them out of the conversation completely. Do. Not. Be. Swayed. By. These. Maga. Propagandists. Who. Want. Queer. Representation. To. Fail.

The filmmakers call Kiss of the Spider Woman a love letter to the queer community, especially during this tumultuous time. It was an absolute treat to see that queer icon-fan relationship honoured so extravagantly. I not only felt seen watching this film, but celebrated. It’s in the small things that we take for granted in our daily lives, or even try to hide from the world (the hairbrush mic or, in Molina’s case, the shower or stage curtain).

When your quirks show up in a movie, you feel less alone. Your existence feels more universal. That is the beauty of representation… and it’s precisely why the trolls are so intent on ending it. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.