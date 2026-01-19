‘Girls on Bikes' empowers women in Johannesburg from first ride to fearless

A few years ago, Karabo Mashele did not even know how to ride a bicycle. These days, she leads women on group rides through Johannesburg as part of “Girls on Bikes”, an initiative she started to encourage more women to ride bikes.

She was encouraged by her brother Titi, who used to organise group rides in Soweto and noticed a lack of women taking part.

“My brother sat me down, and he was like, we really need to get more girls. I was like, there’s no way. I don’t know how to ride a bicycle,” said Mashele.

Karabo Mashele, the founder of Girls on Bikes, leads the group through Braamfontein. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffajee)

After she learned to cycle, she came up with the idea of organising an all-girls group bike ride. Realising that people who haven’t cycled in a while might have some apprehension about biking on public roads, she enlisted the help of her brother and some of his friends to accompany the ride so that traffic could be controlled and the safety of the riders ensured.

The first rides attracted a small but dedicated group of women who were eager to enjoy the fun that comes with cycling, but wanted to do so in a safe and supportive group environment.

Now in its third year, the rides have grown to a point where Mashele often has to turn away people who do not have a bike – a local bike shop rents out bikes but has a limited number available. About 30 to 40 riders took part in a ride on Saturday, 17 January 2026. It costs R50 to participate, which covers the cost of a vehicle escort and refreshments after the ride.

Riders pass street art in Newtown as they make their way into the city centre. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffajee)

Twice a month, early on Saturday mornings, the women gather outside the meeting spot, the Cycle Boutique in Milpark, ready to ride. Some are regulars who attend often, and others are first-timers, keen to experience something new.

Mashele gathers everyone and briefs them about the ride and some of the dangers they might encounter along the way: potholes, uncovered manholes, impatient taxi drivers and cellphone thieves, for example.

“Unfortunately, there might be some situations where you are subjected to catcalling. I apologise for this, but this is the reality of being a woman in South Africa,” she tells the group. She encourages the group to be safe, look out for one another and, most importantly, to have fun.

An uncovered manhole poses a risk to riders. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffajee)

The cyclists make their way through Braamfontein, Newtown and into the city centre, where they receive some puzzled stares from onlookers, but also some encouragement from shopkeepers, pedestrians and even hoots of approval and thumbs-up from taxi drivers.

Whoops of joy can be heard from the riders as they make their way through the streets of Johannesburg. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffajee)

Whoops of joy can be heard from the riders as they make their way down hills. On more than one occasion, the cyclists were approached by women who inquired how to join.

First-time participant Alexandra Greenberg described the ride as tough but enjoyable.

“Everyone was so friendly and helpful. The experience was great, and I’ll definitely be back because everyone has been so supportive,” said Greenberg.

Friends Tumi Katali and Tumi Masetle have been regulars since 2024.

“For me, it’s not even about the fitness, it’s more the social aspect: getting to meet people and form friendships. So many strong bonds have been formed between the women during these rides,” said Katali.

The pair say that they would not be comfortable cycling alone in Johannesburg.

“Safety is definitely the number one issue. I still wouldn’t feel safe as a woman cycling alone,” said Masetle.

Friends enjoy a hug before the start of the ride. The social aspect plays a big role in bringing the women together for the ride. (Photo: Ihsaan Haffajee)

Girls on Bikes offers riders a pathway to take longer group rides once they are more comfortable on their bikes. There’s a 30-40km ride that starts earlier every Saturday, which women can join if they wish to take cycling more seriously. Last year, a group from “Girls on Bikes” entered and completed the 947 Ride Joburg challenge – a 94.7km race – for the first time.

Girls on Bikes also offers bike lessons for women who want to learn to cycle safely. Andiswa Macala just had her first lesson and couldn’t seem to wipe the smile from her face. Macala, who didn’t learn to ride as a child, is now determined to start as an adult.

“It’s a great initiative. I love it so much. I’ll be back again. I’ll take a few more lessons, and then I would love to join the group ride. I can’t believe there’s like a 10-year-old who does this so effortlessly, and then there’s me, who’s 29, and it was my first time essentially, but it felt really good. My inner child is happy,” said Macala. DM